Praise for Wundersmith

*"Townsend's sophomore endeavor once again fully immerses her readers in a world that intermixes the magic of the Emerald City with Howl's pithiness, Percy Jackson's humor, Coraline's darkness, and perhaps a dash of the depravity of Katniss' District One. Fantasy fans will not be disappointed."—Kirkus, starred Review

"Readers delighted by Nevermoor's zany absurdities and enchanting incongruities will welcome further peeks into this magical world...the high-stakes action will keep fans on the edge of their seats..."—Horn Book

"An absolutely delightful fantasy novel....[A] spiritual hybrid of Doctor Who and Harry Potter."—Barnes & Noble Kids Blog

"Townsend's skillful, suspense-filled storytelling in "Wundersmith" will keep readers entertained, as Morrigan and her eccentric classmates face a test of loyalty and bravery in what will surely be the first of many to come."—The New York Times Book Review

"Jessica Townsend lives up to the promise of her marvelous debut in this second book set in the brilliantly imagined fantasy world of Nevermoor.... Morrigan is a marvelous heroine - smart, loyal, brave, conflicted, struggling to do the right thing in a world where it's not always clear what the right thing might be. Readers will savor this latest adventure and look forward to the next one."—The Buffalo News

"Townsend offers a detailed and broadly envisioned alternate world, scenes of action and suspense, and a wide array of colorful characters; but the spotlight shines on Morrigan as she struggles with her emotions and her elusive powers."—Booklist

Praise for Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow:

A New York Times Bestseller An IndieBook Bestseller #1 Kids' Indie Next Pick Waterstones Children's Book Prize in Young Fiction Winner Winner of the 2018 Australian Indie Book Award for Overall Book of the Year Winner of the 2018 Australian Indie Book Award for Children's Book of the Year Winner of the 2017 Aurealis Award for Best Children's Fiction #1 Amazon Best Children's Book of the Year Publishers Weekly Fall Flying Start Pick TIME Magazine Top YA and Children's Books of the Year Pick The Chicago Tribune Best Children's Books of the Year Pick PDX Parent Best Books of the Year Pick A Mighty Girl Book of the Year Pick B&N Kids Blog Best Books of the Year Pick Brightly Best Children's Books of the Year, According to Kids Pick Iowa Public Radio Best Children's Books to Give Pick South Coast Today Gift to Wrap Up for the Teen Readers in Your Life Pick

"Poignant.... A Harry Potter-esque adventure."—Time Magazine

"Imaginative."—The Washington Post

"Jessica Townsend's Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow is more than just a spectacular debut. Exciting, charming, and wonderfully imagined, it's the sort of delightful, grand adventure destined to be many a reader's favorite book."—Trenton Lee Stewart, New York Times bestselling author of The Mysterious Benedict Society series and The Secret Keepers

* "[A] spellbinding debut...Morrigan is a captivating heroine, filled with moxie and wit.... Whimsical worldbuilding, humorous dialogue, and colorful supporting characters compliment an adventurous, magic-filled plot that champions bravery, self-confidence, and hope."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

* "Readers, like Morrigan herself, will feel at home in this evocative novel where magic and confidence go hand in hand. An excellent and exciting work."—School Library Journal, starred review

* "Readers will leap into this captivating world brimming with witty characters and unforgettable adventures. A perfect fit for fans of Harry Potter and Percy Jackson."—School Library Connection, starred review

"Townsend's debut novel is a tour de force of fantastical invention, revealing original conceits with each page-turn."—The Horn Book

"Townsend knows how to keep the pages turning in this fast-paced story."—Booklist

"The magical elements are well-written and clever...but the core of this novel lies in Morrigan's realization of her own value, of being a person worth attention and affection. A dark, mystical, and emotional look at a girl who has a complex relationship with magic in a sophisticated and lushly described world."—The Bulletin

"Exciting, whimsical, and colorful, this first book in a planned series will be a favorite with readers who love fantasy and adventure."—A Mighty Girl