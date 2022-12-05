Description

This is the definitive account of the Biden administration's most disgraceful hour — and the chaos it unleashed in the world.



The United States’ hasty retreat from Afghanistan in 2021 was nothing short of a horror show. Women and children were trampled to death outside the gates of the Kabul airfield. Desperate Afghans clung to the landing gear of departing planes. American civilians and Afghan interpreters were abandoned to the mercy of the Taliban. And 13 U.S. service members were murdered in an ISIS suicide bombing that easily could have been prevented.



Two fearless and respected journalists — the Washington Examiner's Jerry Dunleavy and former U.S. Army Captain James Hasson (Bronze Star, Afghanistan) — have teamed up to write the hard-hitting book no one else has. Kabul is packed with shocking and infuriating exclusive details about fatal politics and bureaucracy that contributed to the catastrophe. The authors also tell, for the first time, inspiring stories of the bravery and courage exhibited by countless Americans on the ground.



Kabul's original reporting includes eyewitness accounts from military leaders who were present at Bagram Air Field when the Biden administration ordered U.S. forces to abandon it. The authors also interview officers, enlisted soldiers, and Marines who participated in the chaotic evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport from start to finish.



Ultimately, this book is about how the Biden administration’s Afghanistan retreat was the start of a far more unpredictable and perilous world and must not be viewed in isolation. While Americans watched the fall of Afghanistan with disbelief, our nation’s enemies were also paying close attention.