The Conspiracy to End America

Five Ways My Old Party Is Driving Our Democracy to Autocracy

Coming Soon
Contributors

By Stuart Stevens

Former chief Republican strategist, Lincoln Project advisor, and bestselling author of It Was All a Lie, Stuart Stevens offers an ominous warning that the G.O.P. is dragging our country towards autocracy, and if we don’t wake up to the crisis in our system, 2024 may well be our last free and fair election.

Today’s Republican party is not a “normal” political party in the American tradition. It has become an autocratic movement masquerading as a political party. As Stuart Stevens argues in THE CONSPIRACY TO END AMERICA, if we look away from that truth, we greatly increase the likelihood that the America we love will slip away, never to return. 
 
Whenever a democracy slides into autocracy, there are five critical elements at work: financers, propagandists, party support, legal theories to legitimize, and shock troops. THE CONSPIRACY TO END AMERICA examines each of these driving forces on the Right and makes clear how they are working in concert to end our democracy as we know it. 
 
In the tradition of It Can’t Happen Here and On Tyranny, THE CONSPIRACY TO END AMERICA is a blinking red distress call about the dark intentions lurking within Stevens’ old party and a rallying cry to beat back this perilous threat and save the Republic. 

Genre:

On Sale
Oct 10, 2023
Page Count
256 pages
Publisher
Twelve
ISBN-13
9781538765401

Stuart Stevens

About the Author

Stuart Stevens is the author of eight previous books, most recently, the bestselling It Was All a Lie, and his work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Esquire, and Outside, among other publications. He has written extensively for television shows, including Northern Exposure, Commander in Chief, and K Street. For twenty-five years, he was the lead strategist and media consultant for some of the nation's toughest political campaigns.

