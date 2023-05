Stuart Stevens

About the Author Stuart Stevens is the author of eight previous books, most recently, the bestselling It Was All a Lie, and his work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Esquire, and Outside, among other publications. He has written extensively for television shows, including Northern Exposure, Commander in Chief, and K Street. For twenty-five years, he was the lead strategist and media consultant for some of the nation's toughest political campaigns.