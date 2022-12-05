Jerry Dunleavy

Jerry Dunleavy is an investigative reporter who has covered the Justice Department, the intelligence community, and national-security issues for the Washington Examiner for the past three and a half years. He has appeared for in-depth segments on C-SPAN to discuss issues ranging from China’s coverup of the coronavirus outbreak to the FBI’s mishandling of the Trump-Russia investigation. He frequently promotes his work to his more than 100,000 highly engaged Twitter followers, and he has connections to and friendships with a host of conservative influencers and media personalities.



James Hasson is a former Army captain, graduate of U.S. Army Ranger School, and Afghanistan veteran who received the Bronze Star. He is deeply embedded in the active-duty military and veteran communities and assisted in the veteran-led evacuation efforts of Afghan allies and American citizens in August 2021. Hasson has published articles on military and foreign policy issues in the New York Post, Washington Examiner, and other publications. He has also appeared on media programs ranging from Tucker Carlson Tonight and Fox & Friends to NPR. He maintains an active Twitter presence with more than 32,000 followers.