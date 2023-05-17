Unlikely Friendships: Dogs

Somerset, England, 2013

The Junkyard Dog and the Goose

Rex used to be a junkyard dog. It wasn’t all that long ago that this German shepherd—a breed often celebrated for its fine nose and police work—was pacing a chain-link fence, quick to growl, chase, or, if given the chance, bite anyone he didn’t trust. And trust was not his strong point, for good reason. Rex’s owner treated him terribly, ruling him with an iron fist (or in this case, an iron bar). Which explains why Rex became an animal as frightening as he was frightened, one whose future looked bleak.

Even after he was rescued by an animal welfare group and taken to a kennel, it was unclear what would happen to the beautiful but troubled pup. People generally don’t adopt dogs that bite. He was nearly put down for his horrendous manners.

But Rex’s lousy luck took a very fortunate turn. Sheila Brislin, who runs another animal rescue facility, decided to bring Rex home and give him a better life. “The women caring for him at the dog pound showed me the bite marks all over their arms,” she says. “Clearly they were very frightened of him.” This didn’t scare Sheila away. After hearing talk of the dog being put down, she says, “I sent my husband over to get Rex and bring him home.”

One waddles, one trots.

With some twenty years of experience running the Puriton Horse and Animal Rescue in Somerset, England, Sheila wasn’t one to give up on an animal, no matter how lost a cause it seemed. And she knew Rex was unlikely to be adopted as he was. “I could see he just needed support and love to get him to respect himself and others.”

At home with Sheila and her family, Rex soon showed his aggressive nature, threatening to bite her son. “That was going to have to change quickly,” Sheila says. “My husband grabbed him by the collar and shouted, ‘Don’t you dare bite us or you’ll go back where you came from!’ He used his voice to control Rex and it was quite effective.”

Both new dog and new owners had a lot to learn before they could trust one another. For example, “At first, when he misbehaved, we’d put him out on a chain,” she says. “But then, we realized he was probably having flashbacks to his old life, to being tied out and beaten.” They stopped chaining him up and things got better.

Big Bite A German shepherd’s jaw is a mighty thing, with some 240 pounds of force to its bite. A human jaw has less than 90 pounds.

Still, Rex had a very strong prey drive, which was difficult to control. “We had lots of ducks and chickens and rabbits that we used to let roam free,” Sheila says, “but with Rex around, we caged them for their own protection.” It turned out to be an imperfect solution. “Rex would just put his head through the wire cage and bite them!”

Then Geraldine came to the farm. She was quite a bird, a very feisty goose—like Rex, perhaps a bit too feisty for some owners to handle. But not Sheila!

At first the goose ran around with some chickens, with Donald (a duck, of course), and with other avian sorts. Unfortunately, over time, she, too, showed a penchant for biting. She was the feathered Rex of the yard.

But then goose met dog. By mistake. “Gerry had gotten out of her area and Rex was there. We thought, oh no, he’s going to kill her!”

No doubt it crossed Rex’s mind to take a bite of the meaty bird. But Geraldine put a stop to that idea immediately. “She pecked him,” Sheila recalls. Which might seem aggressive to us goose novices, but Sheila said it was more of a mothering peck. When she pecked him again, he seemed humbled somehow.

A grooming session.

After the relatively smooth introduction, the two just started hanging around together, the goose pecking and grooming the dog, the dog licking the bird’s face in return. The oddly matched animals were a couple. (A couple of what, it’s hard to say!) They ate breakfast together, even sharing food (Geraldine took a liking to dog biscuits), and they slept in the dog bed in the kitchen, the goose tucked between Rex’s paws.

Sheila says Rex was protective of his friend, even flinging a leg over her as they slept, and showed her a sweetness the owners didn’t see otherwise: “He was such a softy around her.” And the fondness went both ways: “If Rex had brambles or leaves stuck in his tail fur, Gerry would pull them out. It’s hard to describe, but there was something in her face that showed she loved him. You never expect to see a goose acting so affectionately.”

A portrait-ready pair.

Unfortunately, Gerry passed away at the height of their relationship, and the dog took it hard. “Rex is more loving [toward us] but seems lost without her,” says Sheila. “We now have eight new geese, and when they arrived, he ran over to meet them. But [after he checked them out] he turned and sat down and lowered his head. He must really miss his friend.”

But Rex and Gerry certainly made the most of that year and a half they spent together. The dog and the goose were virtually inseparable. Even when the family went to the beach or the woods for a walk with Rex, Sheila says, “Gerry would not be left behind! It was a wonderful surprise to see them find friendship.” They were two of a kind and they were completely different. The way friends should be.

Sydney, Australia, 2014

The Bernese Mountain Dog and the Ferret

In this wild and wacky world of ours, it can be hard to find balance in one’s life.

Well, here are two animals who have done just that—by being together. One towers above, one skitters below. One is mellow and tangle-haired, the other nervous and neat. Each is what the other isn’t, and that makes them the perfect pair.

Let’s start with Mischka, a 90-pound Bernese mountain dog who’s mild-mannered and sweet, all big paws and “come play with me” eyes, who waits for her pal each day like a lovesick teenager by the phone. And then there’s little Jerry, the ferret, a bit tubby for his kind, but still speedy and delightfully wiggly, seemingly always on his way to do something very important. It would take forty Jerries to make a Mischka. That means just one wrong step by Mischka could mean one very bad day for Jerry. “If she plunked a foot squarely on him,” says the dog’s owner, Christine Woodward, “she’d crush him!”

The owners with their pets.

But these two know how to handle each other: Mischka is gentle with her little friend, and Jerry seems to know just how much high-energy ferret time the dog will tolerate. (A lot.) Though a ferret may sleep 20 hours a day, “so soundly you might think it has died,” says Jerry’s owner, Susan Mitchell, “when he’s awake, it’s like flipping a switch—he is totally on.” So it’s a good thing that, despite her imposing size, Mischka is so tolerant and patient. “She lets Jerry climb all over her,” says Christine.

How did the two meet? In the way neighbors often do, over—or, in this case, under—a fence. Susan regularly walks Jerry, strapped into a little harness, through their neighborhood in suburban Sydney, Australia. On one of those walks, her pet’s snout started vibrating as he drew near a yard where a striking tri-colored dog stood watching. The two curious creatures went nose to nose, trying to figure each other out. The result was clear: “They had an instant bond,” says Christine.

And now when Mischka hears the jingle of the little bell Jerry wears on his collar, she goes to the door barking, wanting to greet her friend. Their playing style isn’t quite dog and isn’t quite ferret, but something they’ve invented. (Mischka has tried to find Jerry’s inner dog, nudging her toys in front of his face, but Jerry has never quite known what to do with them.)

Picture this: Jerry pokes around in one of Mischka’s ears—following a scent, nibbling on an itch—and when the dog turns her head, he works on the other. When Mischka lies down and gives Jerry full access to her glorious coat, he searches out the coziest, furriest spot and burrows underneath. “I’ve learned that ferrets love nuzzling into warm places,” Christine says.

Sometimes Jerry goes off on his own, as ferrets will do, investigating spaces too small even for Mischka’s muzzle. “Ferrets are busy and curious like kittens,” Susan explains. So when Jerry is feeling independent, the dog tails her friend, watching him squirm in and out of boxes, and over and under cushions, waiting for his attention to turn back her way.

Sometimes she nudges for that attention with an outstretched paw. But she’s always careful. “She doesn’t quite touch him, or she touches very gently, as if she knows she could hurt him,” Christine says. Even though Bernese mountain dogs are known to stay puppylike for longer than most breeds, Mischka doesn’t fling herself around willy-nilly like a youngster. “She never gets too boisterous, not the way she will with another dog,” Christine says.

Which is good, because an annoyed ferret may bite. Susan isn’t too worried about this happening with Jerry, though. She says he’s particularly tender compared with some other ferrets she’s known. Still, in this relationship, it seems that Jerry sets the tone, and Mischka is happy to let him. It’s in her nature, after all: Bernese mountain dogs are known for taking direction well. They were bred for draft work, meaning Mischka could easily be trained to pull a wagon. What a scene that would be, Jerry riding in high style behind his loyal hauler. Talk about a sweet ride!

Susan has had many ferrets as pets over the years, as many as four at a time. She can tell you all kinds of surprising facts about the animals, which in some countries are nearly as popular pets as cats and dogs are in the United States. “They’re not rodents,” Susan points out, which is a common misconception. They are a domesticated form of the European polecat, close kin to weasels, otters, and badgers.

What’s in a Name? Did you know that a group of ferrets is known as a “business”? And the word “ferret” comes from the Latin furittus, literally “little thief.” So, you could have a business of little thieves. Perfect!

Right now, Susan has just two—Jerry and another ferret called Honey, and they get along fine. But when it comes to a best friend, the little ferret’s heart lies with the big dog, and together, the pair warms the hearts of everyone in the neighborhood. “As you can imagine,” says Christine, “when they’re out in the garden together, with Mischka standing tall over Jerry and Jerry looking up at Mischka, they attract quite a bit of attention.”

The proud owner and his hero.

Quebec, Canada, 2013

The Mastiff Who Saved Seventeen Horses

Popeye is an Italian mastiff—also called a Cane Corso. Without knowing anything in particular about him, you can’t help but be wowed by this dignified giant. His imposing head wears a silky gray hood that ends in floppy, frowning lips and a dangling wattle, like a handkerchief drooping from his neck. His eyes are watery and deep, as if he’s grown weary of a world that doesn’t quite meet his high standards. A top hat and monocle would suit him.

Words often applied to mastiffs—watchful, majestic, intelligent, loyal—describe this dog perfectly. Popeye proved himself on every count in the middle of the night on October 8, 2013, when a fire broke out at his master’s Montreal equestrian center.

Just Plain Big The mastiff is considered thelargest breed in the world; a good-size male might weigh 220 pounds or more. The record holder, Zorba, listed in the 1989 Guinness Book of Records, tipped the scales at 323 pounds!

If you ask Gilles Godbout what his seven-year-old dog did on that desperate night, the man gets a little weepy. If it weren’t for Popeye, he says, he’s not sure where he’d be today.

He recalls waking around 3 a.m., sensing something was wrong. “Out the window of my bedroom, I could see a reddish light, a glow. When I looked out I could see my barn burning. And the first thing I said to my wife was, ‘I have to save the horses!’”

Horses are Gilles’s life. By that point, he’d been training them for some thirty years, and riding and showing even longer. “My grandfather was a farrier [a blacksmith who shoes horses], so I learned a lot about horses from him,” he says. After two decades working at other stables, in 2008 he bought a farm and opened his own equestrian center. At the time of the fire, he had a full house, with thirty-one horses occupying his stalls.

When he saw the flames licking the stable roof, Gilles raced to the barn to try to free his horses. “It was a really dark night, and there was so much heat and smoke, it was hard to see what I was doing.” It took him at least five minutes just to coax the first horse out, and he quickly realized he was facing tragedy. “Horses have a specific reaction to fire; they want to stay in the stall,” he says. “They’re afraid to move.” He feared he’d lose all the rest.

Popeye always followed his master’s lead. The dog was ever present in the arena during classes and horse shows, always a part of everything that went on at the center. And, says Gilles, he was always watchful of his owner and of the horses, especially the young, nervous ones, like a big brother keeping his eye on his little (or, in this case, not so little) siblings.

The 2013 fire quickly consumed Gilles’s barn.

This night was no exception. “Popeye was there, right by my side, and he checked my eyes, as if he was waiting for my command,” Gilles says. “I could tell he knew how bad things were and wanted to do something. So I opened the next stall and told him, ‘Yes, you can help me! Go!’”

Popeye didn’t hesitate. “He ran into the stall and began nipping at the legs of the horse,” which got it moving. Then he returned to Gilles, again watching his face. Gilles quickly opened the next door, and Popeye repeated the effort, rushing in, biting legs, and chasing the horse out. In this way, in just about five minutes—the time it had taken Gilles to rescue a single animal—Popeye got seventeen horses out of the stable and onto safe ground.

Safe from the fire

The last horse to escape the blaze “came out with his mane on fire,” Gilles says. Moments earlier, “the roof had begun to cave in, and a fireman grabbed me to hold me back. But Popeye bolted in anyway.” Fortunately, the horse made it out before the roof collapsed, with Popeye nipping at its hooves.

“Popeye did what he had to do to save the animals,” Gilles marvels. “He burned his paws a little but that didn’t stop him.”

Three of the horses had bolted as they left the barn. Later, Popeye went out and rounded them up—after the firemen had no luck getting them to turn back. “The horses knew Popeye. They trusted him. It was as if my dog knew the job wasn’t done. He had to complete the rescue,” Gilles says.

Not long after the fire, with TV cameras rolling, Popeye was given an award for his bravery by the Quebec Association for Veterinarians. The huge mastiff lay calmly on stage as Gilles recounted his amazing behavior. And in 2014, Gilles managed to rebuild his stable and get his business up and running again. Though thirteen horses died in the blaze—a massive emotional and financial loss—the seventeen animals Popeye saved (plus the one that Gilles rescued) were enough to keep him going.

Says Gilles, “Popeye knows horses better than most people do, and he knew what to do that night, how to save them. He would have given his life for them. I owe him so much.”

He speaks with love and pride not just about the dog’s heroics, but about Popeye’s commitment to him and the other animals. “He’s more than a pet; he’s a real friend and partner to me. We are always on the job together. He’s one very special dog.”

The modest hero at rest.

Georgia, U.S.A., 2015

The Two-Wheeled Chihuahua and the Silkie Chicken

As the owner of three dogs, I spend plenty of time in the waiting room at the veterinary clinic. I see a lot of other dogs there, as you might expect. There are usually a couple of cats, too, tucked into crates, making their dissatisfaction heard.

What I’ve never seen at my vet’s office is a chicken. But at the Duluth Animal Hospital in Georgia, one chicken is a regular. Her name is Penny. At first glance, you might not know she is a chicken—she’s no chin-jutting barnyard clucker, but a precious ball of white fluff. A marshmallow. A shmoo. If you were to groom a white alpaca, you could make a Penny look-alike from what comes off the brush. The only real sign she’s a bird is a tiny beak poking out from what must be her head. Even her knobby little bird feet are tucked inside plush winter slippers. She’s really all feather and no peck.

Penny is a breed of chicken called a Silkie—the perfect name. Silkies originated in China but nowadays they are raised all over. They’re unique not just for their luxurious and soft plumage (which isn’t always white) but for really weird hidden traits like black skin and bones and blue earlobes. (Really!)

Clearly, Penny isn’t your average bird, so I guess it shouldn’t be surprising that she chose an atypical best friend. Her BFF is Roo, a two-legged, two-wheeled Chihuahua. Roo was six weeks old when he was rescued from a drainage ditch and brought to the animal hospital. “One of our clients saw the grass moving and went to investigate; that’s the only reason Roo was discovered,” says Alicia Williams, who works in client services at the hospital. The little guy was missing his front legs (and some teeth); he appeared to have been born that way.