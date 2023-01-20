Free shipping on orders $35+
Jennifer S. Holland
Jennifer S. Holland is a contributing writer for National Geographic. She has also written for, among others, The Discovery Channel, NPR, and The New York Times, specializing in science and natural history.
Unlikely Friendships Wall Calendar 2023
A calendar that surprises, delights, and warms the heart. A year of classic photographs offering irrefutable testimony to the depths of animals’ emotions and abilities…
Unlikely Friendships: Dogs
A new book from the New York Times bestselling series. Enhanced with beautiful full-color photographs, these true stories of camaraderie, affection, and remarkable bravery are…
Unlikely Heroes
In her heartwarming New York Times bestsellers Unlikely Friendships and last year’s Unlikely Loves, Jennifer Holland revealed the surprising emotional bonds that exist between animals…
Unlikely Loves
In her inspiring New York Times bestseller Unlikely Friendships, Jennifer Holland introduced us to the heartwarming relationships that exist between animals of different species. Her…
Unlikely Friendships for Kids: The Monkey & the Dove
Good friends come in all shapes and sizes!Unlikely Friendships, the runaway New York Times bestseller with a compelling message of hope and friendship and differences…
Unlikely Friendships for Kids: The Dog & The Piglet
Good friends come in all shapes and sizes!Unlikely Friendships, the runaway New York Times bestseller with a compelling message of hope and friendship and differences…
Unlikely Friendships
It is exactly like Isaiah 11:6: “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid . .…