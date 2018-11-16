Everything you need to know to harness the power of intermittent fasting on a ketogenic diet to lose weight, improve digestion, and feel great for life — with 40 recipes and two distinct 30-day meal plans.





Intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets are quickly becoming two of the hottest nutritional trends. And for good reason: when it comes to losing weight, reducing inflammation, controlling blood sugar, and improving gut health, these diets have proven more successful — and more efficient — than any other approach. The Beginner’s Guide to Intermittent Keto will help you combine the power both to achieve a slimmer waistline and optimal health and vitality for life.





Inside, you’ll find a breakdown of the science behind the benefits of ketosis and intermittent fasting and two 30-day meal plans — one for people who prefer to fast for a portion of every day, and one for people who prefer to fast a couple times a week — that will introduce you to the keto diet and keep you on track. Plus 40 mouthwatering recipes for every meal of the day, including:

Magic Keto Pizza

Almond Crusted Salmon

Italian Stuffed Peppers

Cheddar Chive Baked Avocado Eggs

Berry Cheesecake Bars

Bulletproof Coconut Chai

And much, much more!

With tips and tricks for keto-friendly grocery shopping, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes, and lifestyle advice to help you get the most out of your diet, The Beginner’s Guide to Intermittent Keto will arm you with everything you need to increase your energy and shed those extra pounds for good.