The Inheritance Games

A masterful thriller filled with alluring mysteries, dangerous romance, and high-stakes family intrigue.



Avery Grambs has a simple plan for a better future: survive high school, win a scholarship, and get out. The last thing she expects is to receive notice that she has been named in the last will and testament of Tobias Hawthorne, a man she’s never even heard of. It soon becomes clear that Tobias Hawthorne wasn’t just wealthy; he was the richest man in Texas. And he didn’t just leave Avery a few thousand dollars. He left her virtually his entire fortune. And Avery has no idea why.



To receive her inheritance, Avery must move into Hawthorne House, the sprawling, secret-passage filled mansion that Tobias Hawthorne spent a lifetime building. Every room in Hawthorne House bears the old man’s touch, and his love of puzzles, riddles, and codes. Unfortunately for Avery, Hawthorne House is also occupied–by the family that Tobias Hawthorne just dispossessed.



There are four Hawthorne grandsons, dangerous, magnetic, brilliant boys who grew up with every expectation that one day, they would inherit billions. Now, Avery must live alongside the Hawthornes for a year, or surrender her inheritance altogether. Heir apparent Grayson Hawthorne is convinced that Avery must be a con-woman, and he’s determined to discover every last one of the skeletons in her closet. His brother, Jameson, views her as their grandfather’s last hurrah: a twisted riddle, a puzzle to be solved. Caught in a world of wealth and privilege, with danger around every turn, Avery will have to play the game herself–just to survive.



