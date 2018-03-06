Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Little White Lies
“I’m not saying this is Sawyer’s fault,” the prim and proper one said delicately. “But.”
Eighteen-year-old auto mechanic Sawyer Taft did not expect her estranged grandmother to show up at her apartment door and offer her a six-figure contract to participate in debutante season. And she definitely never imagined she would accept. But when she realizes that immersing herself in her grandmother’s “society” might mean discovering the answer to the biggest mystery of her life-her father’s identity-she signs on the dotted line and braces herself for a year of makeovers, big dresses, bigger egos, and a whole lot of bless your heart. The one thing she doesn’t expect to find is friendship, but as she’s drawn into a group of debutantes with scandalous, dangerous secrets of their own, Sawyer quickly discovers that her family isn’t the only mainstay of high society with skeletons in their closet. There are people in her grandmother’s glittering world who are not what they appear, and no one wants Sawyer poking her nose into the past. As she navigates the twisted relationships between her new friends and their powerful parents, Sawyer’s search for the truth about her own origins is just the beginning.
Set in the world of debutante balls, grand estates and rolling green hills, Little White Lies combines a charming setting, a classic fish-out-of-water story, and the sort of layered mystery only author Jennifer Lynn Barnes can pull off.
"Barnes'... immersive world of Southern debs hides a darkness beneath the white-gloved veneer of civility. Sawyer's smart narrative, along with plenty of biting social commentary, will keep readers turning the pages."—Kirkus Reviews
"Fans of the nonstop intrigue of the Pretty Little Liars series will devour this glamorous, family-focused mystery that's led by a whip-smart, tough-as-nails heroine."—Booklist
"The fast-paced narrative will have readers wanting to keep reading until the end. Anyone who loves a mystery with characters they can relate to facing whatever challenging situations may arise will enjoy this book."—School Library Connection
"A delightfully twisty blend of scheming debutantes, clever dialogue, and high-society secrets that will keep you guessing until the very last page."—Katie McGee, New York Times best-selling author of The Thousandth Floor
"Little White Lies is a comedy of manners and a blackmail thriller tied together in a perfect silk bow. A plot twist every twenty pages and characters as devious as they are southern-belle glamorous--Barnes is at her page-turning best."—E. Lockhart, author of We Were Liars and Genuine Fraud
"A witty romp of a mystery with a heroine to root for. Little White Lies brings the intrigue and fun of Gossip Girl to the world of debutante balls (bless their hearts!)."—Brittany Cavallaro, author of A Study in Charlotte
"Full of gossiping, conniving, and back-stabbing, this breezy read is... heavy on made-for-film debutante antics."—Publishers Weekly
"With page-turning tension, witty humor, and a mystery that will keep you guessing, Little White Lies is Barnes at her best."—Jennifer L. Armentrout, #1 New York Times best-selling author
"Leave it to Jennifer Lynn Barnes to write a book that features two of my favorite things: Big Dresses, and even Bigger Secrets. Funny, twisty, and sharp, Little White Lies is a ball from start to finish."—Rachel Hawkins, New York Times best-selling author of Royals
"The literary equivalent of an all-out brawl at a debutante ball. Initially surprising, often hilarious, always entertaining... Packed with tantalizing mysteries... Just enough romance to keep things interesting."—Hypable.com
