Preface

O ctopuses are intriguing and unpredictable, and our decades of studying them have given us truly exciting experiences. In fact, we three authors could have a competition for “peak octopus experience.” Was it when Roland watched the giant Pacific octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini) named Olive (she mated with Popeye) tend her eggs until they hatched out in Puget Sound? Or was it when James, as a teenager, thought his self-caught octopus had “escaped” from the tank for three days, and then found it still in the tank but underneath the gravel filter plate? Then there was the event when Jennifer first witnessed tool use by the common octopuses (Octopus vulgaris) of Bermuda. Or maybe it was when Roland, still skeptical about octopus play, phoned Jennifer long-distance after watching an octopus blow jets of water at a floating pill bottle, causing the object to make circuits in its aquarium tank, and said, “She’s bouncing the ball!” Perhaps it was when James managed to raise the elusive spoon-arm octopus (Bathypolypus arcticus) for the first time. For all of us, it was also when we looked directly at a camouflaged octopus, realized it looked exactly like the rock behind it, and wondered how the animal could do that. In this book, we share many of these captivating experiences with our readers.

Octopuses are found in most of the habitats in the ocean, and they are an important part of the sea’s complex web of life. They do countless interesting things, and in the process challenge how we think about such issues as personality, intelligence, or play, thereby revealing much to us about what it means to be a living being on the earth. But most important, octopuses are wondrous to behold.

The three of us have studied the octopus and its behavior, in the lab and in the field at different locations on the planet, such as Banyuls on the southern coast of France, the islands of Bermuda, the small Caribbean island of Bonaire, and Hawaii. We all started out as what James calls “old-fashioned naturalists,” walking and swimming along the shoreline and getting acquainted with what lives there—Jennifer on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Roland on Puget Sound, Washington, and James in Florida. We started our university educations in biology, getting a foundation in the basics of marine animals, but our paths and major interests diverged somewhat after that.

In graduate school, Jennifer started studying the Caribbean pygmy octopus (Octopus joubini/mercatoris) but switched to psychology, adding an emphasis on theory to her marine biology background. As a university professor, she has explored theoretical ideas in areas such as octopus foraging strategies, personalities, intelligence, and consciousness, and she covers these topics in this book. Roland has worked for the Seattle Aquarium for over thirty years, getting a good grounding in issues of animal care. He’s written papers about enrichment for octopuses in captivity, and, in a later part-time doctoral program, he focused on the sand-digging behaviors of stubby squid (Rossia pacifica). His background in these practical areas shows when he discusses many dimensions of octopus life in this book. James completed a doctoral program in biology and oceanography, accomplishing the technically demanding task of keeping the deep-sea spoon-arm octopus and evaluating influences on lifespan. He’s on the staff at the Aquarium of the Pacific, in Long Beach, California. Besides becoming an expert on keeping octopuses in aquariums and writing this book’s section on the topic, he became interested in the Internet mode of communication, and formed the Web sites The Cephalopod Page and CephBase about living cephalopods. James is also an excellent underwater photographer, and many of the pictures in the book are his.

Together, we hope to help readers understand more about the mysterious marine world and the fascinating octopuses that live in it.

Acknowledgments

W e would like to thank Roy Caldwell, John Forsythe, NOAA, Leo Shaw, Barry Shuman, Abel Valdiva, and Stuart Westmorland for providing photographs. We would also like to thank Elena Hannah, Sandra Palm, David Sinn, Kimberley Zeeh, and Brandi Walker for reading and commenting on book chapters. We also would like to thank Leanne Wehlage-Ellis for word processing. Foremost, we would like to acknowledge the octopuses for their inspiration.

Introduction

Meet the Octopus

O ctopuses are amazing animals. They can change color, texture, and shape. They have three hearts pumping blue copper-based blood, and are jet powered. They can squeeze through the tiniest of cracks and disappear behind a cloud of ink. Octopuses adapt to new situations, solve problems, learn techniques, and are curious about their surroundings. They are considered by many to be the most intelligent of invertebrates. They have the manipulative ability to get into fishermen’s crab traps, eat the crabs, and get out again. They can dismantle the aquariums they are kept in, and escape. They can even grow a new arm when one is bitten off.

The octopus is a mollusk, like clams and snails. Through evolution, it has lost the confining but protective shell. Since it is not hidden in the shell, the muscular mantle wrapped around the animals’ insides is free to set up jet propulsion—it can contract to shoot water through its flexible funnel (see plate 1). With jet propulsion, the octopus can move through the water, shove aside sand and small rocks to clean out a home, and jet at annoyances like scavenging fish and pesky researchers. The octopus’s head is usually raised up high so it can see well through its two lens-type eyes, which are very much like the eyes of mammals and birds except the pupil is a horizontal slit instead of round. The head is surrounded by eight arms that have flexible skin webs between them, and the mouth is underneath at the center of the arms. To name the octopus arms, we divide them into left and right arms by their position compared to a line down the middle of the animal. If an octopus is facing forward with its mantle to the rear, it has four arms on its right and four on the left. These are counted as R1, R2, L1, L2, and so on.

The fluid in the octopus’s mantle cavity is an inside part of the outside ocean, vital for respiration and removal of waste. Water circulates around in it as in other mollusks, and its contraction is parallel to our breathing. The tubelike funnel directs the outgoing water after it has passed over the gills and delivered oxygen to the blood, and it expels body wastes in its stream.

Because of this body arrangement, these marine animals are classified as cephalopods (“head-foots” in Latin) and named octopuses because of their eight arms (octopus means “eight-footed”), and they are also bilaterally symmetrical, with left and right sides mirroring each other, like in humans. The third right arm of adult male octopuses is modified to pass spermatophores, or sperm packets, to the female. Because the arms are lined with suckers along the underside, octopuses can grasp anything. And since the animal has no skeleton, it can flex its arms and move them in any direction. The arms aren’t tentacles: tentacles are used for prey capture in squid, and these arms, with their flexibility, are used for many different actions.

Octopuses are found in all oceans at every depth and in many different marine habitats. Although we don’t know exactly how many species of octopus exist, we think there are approximately 100 members of the genus Octopus, and probably about 300 octopods (members of the order Octopoda) around the world, and some do not yet have common names. Names aren’t the only thing missing in the puzzle about octopuses: scientists are still piecing together their behavior, ecology, and physiology. We have seen juvenile common octopuses (Octopus vulgaris) in shallow tide pools in Bermuda and large giant Pacific octopuses (Enteroctopus dofleini) crawling out of the water to get over a rock jetty on the North Pacific coast. Some, such as the spoon-arm octopus (Bathypolypus arcticus), are adapted to the ocean’s dark, cold depths up to 3000 ft. (1000 m) below the surface and can be found on the abyssal plain stretching across the bottom of the sea. Hawaiian day octopuses (Octopus cyanea) are found on shallow coral reefs, and argonauts (Argonauta argo) drift in the open ocean. The long-armed Abdopus aculeatus, which has no common name because it is so little known, crawls through near-shore sea grass beds in the eastern Pacific. The specialized deep-sea vent octopus (Vulcanoctopus hydrothermalis) is found, as its name suggests, near deep-sea hydrothermal vents way down at 6000 ft. (2000 m).

Octopuses will eat almost any animal that can’t get away from them. Their menu depends on size. Tiny pygmy octopuses eat small hermit crabs, and adult giant Pacific octopuses favor big Dungeness crabs and geoduck clams. They have lots of ways of getting into shelled prey—scraping with their teeth, or radula, grasping with their parrotlike beak, even drilling a hole in the shell of a clam and injecting venom to weaken the muscles so the shell gapes open. The octopus’s toxic venom also contains enzymes that start digesting the food. We found that the common octopuses we studied in Bonaire ate seventy-five different animal species. Sifting through the shells of their prey in the midden, or garbage heap, outside their sheltering homes, we discovered that their food ranged from immature conch snails and pen shell clams to shore crabs and shrimp. Some octopuses seem to specialize in one or a few species: the spoon-arm octopus eats brittle stars, one of the few animals common in the deep. Some octopuses have favorite species: the Hawaiian day octopus eats crabs almost exclusively, while the night-active white-striped octopus (Octopus ornatus) in the same islands eats cowry sea snails. All common octopuses adapt, as studies across their huge range have shown, to eating whatever is most easily available where they live.

Surfing the Web for Science In 2008, Roland completed the data analysis for our study of whether octopuses can remember and recognize individual humans (yes, they can). One measure that distinguished octopuses’ reactions to a person who fed them from their reactions to a person who hassled them by touching them with a piece of Astroturf-covered plastic pipe was a specific skin display, the eyebar. The eyebar extends the horizontal line of the octopus’s horizontal pupil slit onto the skin on either side of the eye, presumably making the eye look less like an eye. An eye is a dead giveaway that you’re facing an animal and not just a piece of the landscape. Many animals manipulate the appearance of the eyes, disguising their real ones or adding fake eyes as displays on the skin, to startle or confuse predators. All we knew about the eyebar display at that point was that we had seen it when the octopus was annoyed. So I promised Roland that I would look into the structure of the display and its occurrence in different octopus species. How to begin? One situation that qualifies as annoyance to an octopus is being stalked by an underwater photographer, who appears literally in the animal’s face, with lots of equipment and trailing streams of bubbles, letting off flash after flash in the octopus’s eyes. It’s not surprising that when I looked at pictures of octopuses, I saw a large proportion with eyebars. I gathered photographs of octopuses from colleagues, especially Roland, James, and former graduate student Tatiana Leite, primarily of the common octopus and the giant Pacific octopus. But wanting more, I went to the Web. Finding countless pictures of live octopuses, I selected ones with eyebar displays to enter into my database. I chose the common octopus, the giant Pacific octopus, and the Hawaiian day octopus—species that live in different areas of the world, so that even if the Internet photo description didn’t identify the species, I could figure it out from the location where the photo was taken. After Tatiana ran the photos through a sophisticated data analysis, we found some intriguing things about the display. It’s nearly always symmetrical—the line extends on the skin both forward and backward from the eye—and it’s painted on the same mottled, pale or red background around the eye. The display is also different among the three species, dark and pencil thin for common octopuses, and wider, delineated by thin white stripes in the other two species. We don’t yet know what situations cause octopuses to put the eyebar on their skin, but we do know what it looks like, which is a first step. This was the first (and probably only) time I’ve done a research study without leaving my desk. —Jennifer A. Mather

Even if they get very big, like the giant Pacific octopus, all the group live short lives. The longest octopus lifespan is three to four years, and most of the smaller octopuses die after about six months to a year. Most species start off very tiny, floating in and eating the tiny organisms of the plankton of the upper open ocean, and then they settle to the sea bottom as they get bigger. Young octopuses have only two things on their mind, eating and not getting eaten. They convert food to body muscle and fat very efficiently, partly because they are poikilotherms—they don’t spend energy keeping their body warm. At the end of their life cycle, after being solitary animals, octopuses get interested in sex and find each other for mating. After mating, males become senescent and soon die. The female lays from fifty to tens of thousands of eggs, and tends them faithfully, keeping them well oxygenated, clean, and protected from predators. After the eggs hatch, the female dies.

Many octopus babies travel a long distance between the time they hatch and the time they settle to the bottom. Eggs of the smaller octopuses are only about in. (3 mm) long. When they hatch, the babies rise to the surface of the water and are washed out to sea or along the shore, floating great distances on marine currents. If they survive, young octopuses eventually get heavy enough that they settle to the bottom, find a likely rocky ledge, muddy bottom, or boulder field, and make a home there. But this isn’t true for all octopuses. In California, there are two species of two-spot octopus that look very much alike. One species, Verrill’s two-spot octopus (Octopus bimaculatus), lays 20,000 tiny eggs that hatch into planktonic (open-ocean surface) young. But the second species, the Californian two-spot octopus (O. bimaculoides), lays 800 eggs that are five times as long as those of the other species, and when the babies hatch, they are benthic young—they just crawl out and start their life on the bottom of the ocean right away.

Divers and aquarium visitors are fascinated by the octopus’s appearance. Octopuses can change what they look like in less than 30 milliseconds by expanding tiny pigment sacs in the skin, chromatophores. They can go from dark to pale, plain to patterned, rough to smooth, and a clumped shape to an elongated form. They change their appearance mostly to hide from predators, camouflaging to match the colors and the patterns of their background. Over brown algae, they will go blotchy brown, on sand they can change to tiny dappled grays and blacks, and under the shade of a rock they can become plum-purple. They can make half of the body pale and the other half dark (see plate 2). And when an octopus is finished matching its background and lifts off to swim away, it can put on a striped pattern, making it harder for a predator to track it. If all else fails, an octopus can squirt out a cloud of ink so the predator loses sight of it.

Although the octopus hides as much as possible to avoid trouble, there is another side to these animals: they can be deadly predators. They can bite into prey with their beak and inject venom from the salivary gland. A small Caribbean pygmy octopus (Octopus joubini/mercatoris) can catch a crab its own weight, and after one quick bite the crab stops moving and in thirty seconds it is dead. One of the most deadly marine animals is the blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena maculosa) of Australia; its venom can be fatal to humans (see plate 3).

What’s in a Name? Throughout this book and in scientific publications, animals are referred to by their scientific names—by genus and species—though we also use common names when they exist. Why not just use common names? The answer is that they are not common, but vary with the location. Think of the robin, quite a different bird in England than in North America, but known by the same common name. In the early eighteenth century, Swedish scientist Carl Linnaeus developed the system of nomenclature for animals and plants, using ancient Latin and Greek linguistics to form binomial scientific names, and it has proved a great blessing for sorting out the diversity of animals and plants. For instance, wherever it occurs, Octopus vulgaris is an animal name everyone can understand. And the sorting also tells us about relatedness: every species in the genus Octopus is related to others in that genus, and is a bit more distantly related to those in the genus Enteroctopus, like Enteroctopus dofleini. How do animals get their scientific names? The scientist who reports a species as a new one has the privilege of naming it or of having it eventually named after him or her. Sometimes an animal is named for a particular feature, like the two-spot octopus, Octopus bimaculoides. Sometimes the name refers to where the animal lives; a good example is Vulcanoctopus infernalis, which lives around deep-sea volcanic vents. Sometimes the name honors a previous researcher, so Octopus joubini is named after French naturalist Louis Joubin, who studied cephalopods in the nineteenth century (O. joubini was split into joubini and mercatoris). Sometimes the name is more whimsical, like Wunderpus photogenicus, which was known to divers as very photogenic years before it was described by scientists. Just because scientific names are useful and commonly used doesn’t mean they are fixed in stone; in fact they are fairly changeable. A species is an interbreeding group of animals that doesn’t interbreed with other groups, and this can change. Sometimes these taxonomic decisions are challenging for those who are just studying behavior, since it makes us question what species we are working with. I’ve studied six octopuses over thirty years, and during that time, taxonomists have changed the species name of one of the animals I studied, the genus of another, and we are still not sure of the taxonomic relationships of Octopus vulgaris. —Jennifer A. Mather