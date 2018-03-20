Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Are a Badass Notecards
10 Notecards and Envelopes
Send your friends and loved ones a note of inspiration–Badass style!
Jen Sincero’s #1 New York Times bestseller has become a “classic” of the self-help genre: inspiring millions all over the world–including the snarkiest of skeptics–to embrace their awesomeness, give fear the heave-ho, and start kicking some serious ass. Now fans have another way to spread the book’s message with this collection of 10 notecards. Whether sending for a birthday, a graduation, a thank-you, or “just because,” the cards’ featured message of “You are a Badass” is an inspiring sentiment to be welcomed in any mailbox!
This set includes:
* 10 full-color notecards
* 10 blank envelopes
