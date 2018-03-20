Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

You Are a Badass® Notecards
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

You Are a Badass® Notecards

10 Notecards and Envelopes

by Jen Sincero

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.49 CAD

Cards
Novelty book ebook Hardcover Special Edition Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Audiobook CD Unabridged
Cards
Novelty book ebook Hardcover Special Edition See All

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.49 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 5, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 5, 2019

Page Count

10 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762465231

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

Description

Spread that badass mojo to someone who needs it with these ten inspiring full-color notecards perfect for graduations, birthdays, and other kickass occasions.

Jen Sincero’s #1 New York Times bestselling You Are a Badass® has become a “classic” of the self-help genre, inspiring millions all over the world–including the snarkiest of skeptics–to embrace their awesomeness, give fear the heave-ho, and start kicking some serious ass. Now fans have another way to remind themselves to live an awesome life– whether sending for a birthday, a graduation, a thank-you, or “just because,” the cards’ featured message of “You are a Badass” is an inspiring sentiment to be welcomed in any mailbox!

This set includes:
  • 10 full-color notecards in two designs
  • 10 blank envelopes

Meet The Author: Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and success coach who has helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives via her newsletters, products, seminars, public appearances, and books. You can find out more about Jen and sign up for her newsletter at jensincero.com.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less