Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
You Are a Badass® Notecards
10 Notecards and Envelopes
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 5, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
- 10 full-color notecards in two designs
- 10 blank envelopes
Bring More Bad*ss in Your Life!
You Are a Badass®
#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • MORE THAN 4 MILLION COPIES SOLD The first ever self-development book to help millions of people around the globe transform their lives…
Buy the Book
You Are a Badass® Talking Button
Press your way to a pep talk with this Badass button and mini booklet of affirmations and advice, based on Jen Sincero's breakout #1 New…
Buy the Book
Little Box of Badass
Show the world "you are a badass" with these metal pins, magnets, and an iron-on patch.In her refreshingly blunt You Are a Badass®, Jen Sincero…
Buy the Book
You Are a Badass® Inspirational Posters
Embrace your awesomeness and give yourself a motivational boost at home or in the office with these bold, ready-to-frame inspirational posters, the perfect everyday reminder…
Buy the Book
You Are a Badass® Notecards
Spread that badass mojo to someone who needs it with these ten inspiring full-color notecards perfect for graduations, birthdays, and other kickass occasions.Jen Sincero's #1…
Buy the Book
You Are a Badass® Sticky Notes
Level up your stationery game at home or in the office with this handy set of sticky notes, perfect for an everyday reminder that "you…