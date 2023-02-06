Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Traitor's Dance
Description
From New York Times bestselling author Jeff Abbott, an exciting new thriller in which undercover agent Sam Capra must capture the last American traitor.
Sam Capra and his thirteen-year-old son, Daniel, are living a quiet life in Austin, Texas, where Sam continues to run his collection of bars and nightclubs around the world. He's had no recent contact with his former partner, Mila, and is working for America's most secret espionage agency, known as Section K—all while trying to be a good suburban dad.
Suddenly, Sam is approached by a fellow spy with an incredible revelation: Markus Bolt is missing. Bolt is the last American traitor, who had turned over allied agent names and military secrets to the Russians. He fled to Moscow when he was discovered, but now a trusted source inside Russia tells Section K that Markus Bolt has vanished from Moscow—and the Americans need to find him before the Russians do.
Sam is charged with making contact with Bolt's abandoned American daughter, Amanda, and determining if she's had any contact with her father. He must discover the reason behind Bolt's unexpected run and protect Amanda from the killers hunting her father.
But as Sam's search for Bolt grows more dangerous, Sam faces a rising threat born of long‑ago secrets—one that could change his and his son's lives forever.
Praise
“Plenty of twists and excitement all the way to the last line.”—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR JEFF ABBOTT:
"Abbott uses his skills as a master storyteller to convey a complicated and ambitious tale that seems straightforward but is full of twists and red herrings. He also keeps the story moving without falling into clichés or over-the-top revelations. The mystery works because of the terrific characters and the beautiful road map he unveils while navigating the reader through a complex landscape. Those who enjoy unpredictable stories can never go wrong diving into the world of Jeff Abbott."—Washington Post
"Like a stage magician, Abbott often seems to be doing one thing when he's actually doing something else, and when we realize what he's been up to, we can't help but shake our heads in admiration."—Booklist
"Abbott is a master of misdirection."—Library Journal
“I could not put [this book] down. For fans of authors like Mark Greaney, Don Bentley, Gregg Hurwitz and Matthew Betley [with] twists and turns everywhere.”—Red Carpet Crash