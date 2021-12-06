Traitor's Dance

From New York Times bestselling author Jeff Abbott, the exciting new thriller in the Sam Capra series in which the undercover agent is called to capture the last American traitor.



Ten years since the events of The First Order, Sam Capra (focused more on being a suburban dad and a businessman than a “spy on call”) has moved his son Daniel to Austin, and continued to run his collection of bars and nightclubs around the world. He's had no contact with his former partner Mila, or anyone he worked with at the now disbanded independent espionage group, The Round Table.



One day, he gets a phone call he never expected: Marcus Bolt is missing. Bolt was the last American traitor, who had turned over allied agent names and military secrets to the Russians. He fled when he was discovered, but now a trusted source inside Russia tells the CIA that Marcus Bolt has vanished from Moscow—a shattering development that sparks an international manhunt.



Sam is charged with making contact with Bolt's abandoned American daughter, Amanda, determining if she's had any contact with her father, and discovering the reason behind what he did thirty years ago and determine what he’s planning now. And in the unlikely event Marcus shows up: capture him.



But as the hunt for Bolt narrows, Daniel is captured, and Sam, working with his former partner Mila, must save both from a rising threat born of long‑ago secrets—one that could change his life forever.