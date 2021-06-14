Jedediah Bila writes both honest, reflective letters to guide her son as he navigates through life, and a common-sense appeal to the next generation to drop the worst and take the best of what we’ve given them.



For a long time, Jedediah Bila wasn’t the kind of person who spoke her mind. Despite talking for a living on various hit television shows, she preferred to keep her private life private. Now, however, she believes she has a message that the world—particularly young conservatives in the United States—should hear.



In Dear Hartley, Bila writes fifty-two carefully crafted letters to her son. Some of these letters are short, and some are long. All of them, however, are written in Jedediah’s conversational, quick-witted, authentic, relatable prose, and directed to her son Hartley. The letters will cover a wide-range of topics, leaving no stone unturned, and will include politics, culture, education, nostalgia, work, fitness, nutrition, the every-day, and the esoteric. Readers will find it easy to dip into the short reads and dig into the longer thought pieces, finding insight, humor, and inspiration along the way.