Jedediah Bila

Jedediah Bila is a two-time Emmy-nominated TV host, superhero wannabe, and all-around freedom-lover. She is the co-host of Fox and Friends Weekend on Fox News and author of the book, #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life, (HarperCollins, 2018). Bila grew up in Staten Island, New York. She graduated Valedictorian of Wagner College with a B.A. in Spanish and a minor in Business Administration. She earned a Master of Arts from Columbia University before embracing positions in the business, academic, and performing arts worlds. She also completed a Saturday program in acting, voice, and movement at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Bila has been a marketing associate in the corporate world, a teacher and academic dean at a private New York City K-12 school and has taught everything from Spanish to Creative Writing and Improvisation to middle school, high school, and college students. In April of 2019, Bila was officially named co-host of Fox and Friends Weekend on Fox News. You can now catch her hosting every Saturday and Sunday 6-10am. She can also be seen regularly guest co-hosting Fox and Friends’ weekday edition and guest co-hosting other Fox News programs. She lives in New York City.