Own Your Weird
An Oddly Effective Way for Finding Happiness in Work, Life, and Love
Tired of all the “shoulds” that guide your life? Want to create a life full of meaning? Work on your own terms? See the world a little differently? Then it’s time to Own Your Weird.Read More
Creative entrepreneur Jason Zook certainly walks the walk of “owning his weird.” He’s had some crazy yet successful schemes — he’s made over a million dollars by having more than 1,600 companies pay him to wear their t-shirt (a project called I WearYour Shirt). Later he auctioned off his last name twice, for $50K each time. He then self-published his first book Creativity for Sale by nabbing sponsors and generating $75K in revenue. Now Own Your Weird is targeted to other potential “out of the box” thinkers who dream not only of doing work on their own terms, but also creating a meaningful life.
Consider Jason your spirit guide, offering strategies for honing in on what makes you weird, recognizing when feedback is just another form of procrastination, and how to stop with social media already. There’s a specific set of strategies and exercises that can help you prioritize your life over your business, by identifying your MMM (Minimum Monthly Magic) number. He also offers examples from his own life (how he got out of $124K worth of debt, escaped the pressure to have a big wedding, and has thrived on social media by primarily ignoring it).
Own Your Weird is the permission slip you need to take that big risk. To finally chase down that big idea. And to let go of “supposed to” thoughts. See how life opens up when you break out of the blueprint.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A must-read for anyone who wants a business that supports their life, not a life that exists solely to support their business." —Paul Jarvis, author of Company of One: Why Staying Small is the Next Big Thing for Business
"A unique and candid perspective on channeling our quirks into valuable assets."
—Ryan Nicodemus, co-creator of TheMinimalists.com
"Own Your Weird is a refreshing guide to help you embrace the truth about who you really are, and how to use your uniqueness to your advantage to become the best version of who you want to be. Jason has given us a must-read in today's world where most people are consciously (and subconsciously) trying to please others and live a life that really isn't going to make them happy. Read this book, enjoy the authentic and personal stories Jason has to offer, and reflect on how to embrace your weird for the better."—Pat Flynn, Founder of SmartPassiveIncome.com and bestselling author of Will It Fly?