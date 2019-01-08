Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jason Zook
Jason Zook is a serial entrepreneur who has made millions through various “weird” methods: wearing t-shirts, auctioning off his last name (twice!), and selling off his future (BuyMyFuture.com). He’s built online courses and software platforms, and has written for major media outlets including Entrepreneur.com, CNBC, Business Insider, and Huffington Post. He lives in San Diego, CA with his wife Caroline and dog Plaxico.Read More
Join him on his weekly podcast “Wandering Aimfully: The Show” or at his virtual home wanderingaimfully.com
