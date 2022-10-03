Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Like a Rolling Stone
A Memoir
Description
INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
Rolling Stone founder, co-editor, and publisher Jann Wenner offers a "touchingly honest" and "wonderfully deep" memoir from the beating heart of classic rock and roll (Bruce Springsteen).
His deeply personal memoir vividly describes and brings you inside the music, the politics, and the lifestyle of a generation, an epoch of cultural change that swept America and beyond. The age of rock and roll in an era of consequence, what will be considered one of the great watersheds in modern history. Wenner writes with the clarity of a journalist and an essayist. He takes us into the life and work of Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Bono, and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few. He was instrumental in the careers of Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe, and Annie Leibovitz. His journey took him to the Oval Office with his legendary interviews with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, leaders to whom Rolling Stone gave its historic, full-throated backing. From Jerry Garcia to the Dalai Lama, Aretha Franklin to Greta Thunberg, the people Wenner chose to be seen and heard in the pages of Rolling Stone tried to change American culture, values, and morality.
Like a Rolling Stone is a beautifully written portrait of one man’s life, and the life of his generation.
What's Inside
Praise
“A touchingly honest memoir from a man who recorded and shaped our times and of a grand life well lived. It is wonderfully deep and rewarding reading.”—Bruce Springsteen
"Rollicking read."—Paul McCartney
“[Wenner's] readers—for nearly half the century—get the best of him in these pages. I had a lot of fun getting lost in him and no interest in being found.”—Bono
“A rip-roaring and speedy ride through the excesses, excitements, and tragedies of our generation. Alternately thrilling, bedeviling, and deeply moving...unparalleled reading.”
—Bette Midler
"Over the top."—Jackson Browne
"Entertaining in spades."—Alexandra Jacobs, New York Times
“Jann S. Wenner takes us on a long, strange trip with his accessible and entertaining rock ‘n’ roll memoir.”—Associated Press
“Rock may be dead, but Jann Wenner is still rolling…he still has something of the whirlwind about him.” —Maureen Dowd, New York Times
"Wenner...has bequeathed us Like a Rolling Stone, a lavishly illustrated brick of a memoir full of rock-star and show-biz anecdotes and gonzo journalistic war stories. It’s his conceit...that his story and the saga of his magazine could be 'a great read' and 'a historically authentic way of telling the story of my generation, our times, and my own mission.' Remarkably...he’s right...Like a Rolling Stone is something of an immoveable feast."—Edward Kosner, Wall Street Journal
"A wildly entertaining romp that will stir feelings of envy."—USA Today
"Readers will surely feast on all the behind-the-scenes candy featuring the likes of Bono, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler, and countless other stars, plus media icons like Annie Leibovitz and Hunter S. Thompson."—Vanity Fair
"A panoramic cultural history viewed through the prism of an icon."—Oprah Daily
"Wenner demonstrated great vision when he created… a publication that treated rock and politics as subjects equally deserving of serious examination…thrilling…fascinating.”—Washington Post
"A mind-blowing and insightful trip through the life of one of the principal sculptors of Rock 'n' Roll culture....Thoughtful, opinionated and open-hearted."—Tom Morello
“A high-octane story...a sweeping portrait of a generation....Wenner is in a league of his own. This memoir is utterly intoxicating."
—Douglas Brinkley, Author of Silent Spring Revolution
"The founder, coeditor and publisher of Rolling Stone takes readers through his heady years at the most influential music and pop culture publication of its era.”—AARP, "45 Best Books of Fall"
"A frank, sharp memoir by a zeitgeist-savvy entrepreneur who ranks among the earliest of modern influencers.”—Kirkus Reviews