Like a Rolling Stone
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Like a Rolling Stone

A Memoir

by Jann S. Wenner

Little Brown and Company Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316415392

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

PAGE COUNT: 560

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Jann Wenner has been called by his peers “the greatest editor of his generation.”
 
His intensely personal memoir vividly describes and brings you inside the Rock and Roll Era—not just the music, but also the politics, the culture, the entire seismic generational change that swept America and beyond. As both a reporter and a player, Wenner writes with the clarity of a journalist and the private knowledge of an insider. He takes us into the life and work of his many friends – Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Bono, and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few. He was instrumental in the careers of Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe, and Annie Leibovitz. His journalistic and generational journey ended up in the Oval Office with his legendary interviews with Bill Clinton and Barak Obama, leaders to whom Rolling Stone gave it’s historic, full-throated backing.
 
Like a Rolling Stone is a beautifully written portrait of not just one man’s life, but the life of an entire generation.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less