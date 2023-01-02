Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Hannah Sharpe Cartoon Detective
Hannah Sharpe Cartoon Detective

by Janet Tashjian

Illustrated by Jake Tashjian

Sep 12, 2023

224 Pages

Christy Ottaviano Books

9780316320313

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Neurodiversity

From the creators of the bestselling My Life series, here is the first book in a full color mixed format series about Hannah Sharpe, an observant young cartoonist on the autism spectrum. 

Young cartoonist Hannah Sharpe has many strengths: she’s curious, creative, has an amazing memory, and most important—she notices things. When Doug Williams moves into her family’s Airbnb, Hannah can’t shake the feeling that he’s got something to hide. But his girlfriend, Remy Furtado, couldn’t be nicer or more helpful. As Hannah investigates, often with her sketchbook in hand, she makes a series of unsettling discoveries involving stolen packages, changed keypad codes, and hidden stacks of cash. Can Hannah crack the case and unfold the mystery on her own? 

Including full-color illustrations with panel art featuring Hannah and her cartoon alter ego, Dusty Pickle, here is a thoughtful and propulsive new series starring a neurodiverse protagonist.

