Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Janet Tashjian
Janet Tashjian is the author of the bestselling My Life series, illustrated by her son, Jake Tashjian, as well as Sticker Girl and the Einstein the Class Hamster series, also illustrated by Jake Tashjian. Janet and Jake live in Los Angeles, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Hannah Sharpe Cartoon Detective
From the creators of the bestselling My Life series, here is the first book in a full color mixed format series about Hannah Sharpe, an…