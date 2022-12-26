Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Janet Tashjian

Janet Tashjian is the author of the bestselling My Life series, illustrated by her son, Jake Tashjian, as well as Sticker Girl and the Einstein the Class Hamster series, also illustrated by Jake Tashjian. Janet and Jake live in Los Angeles, California.

