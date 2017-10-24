Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

To Bewitch A Beast

To Bewitch A Beast

by

Read by

Agatha Blair has been a governess with the Everards for nearly two years. She is plain, and she is secretly in love with the boring, brooding brother of her wards. Benedict Everard is the eldest of all the Everard children. His sisters call him the beast. TO BEWITCH A BEAST is the first story of the Everard Family Series, following an unstoppable love that will test the eccentric and affluent family.

Read More

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction

On Sale: February 13th 2018

Price: $19.98

ISBN-13: 9781478996323

Wattpad Logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less