Janelle Duco Ruiz
JANELLE is a nurse living in one of the countless islands of the Philippines. When not facing patients and the many characters she created, Janelle is seen backpacking around South East Asia, riding motorcycles around Old Bagan’s temples and pagodas, and risking her life to see the Goteik Viaduct. These adventures fuel her spirit, the rich culture and history feed her mind.Read More
In 2016, Janelle was welcomed as a member of the Wattpad Stars ProgramAll of Janelle’s writings are available for free on Wattpad under her username @greenwriter.
You can also find her on Twitter @IamGreenwriter.
