The Writer in the Garden

CONTENTS

Introduction

by Jane Garmey

A TASTE FOR GARDENS

A Garden Like a Life

by Janice Emily Bowers

The Purpose of a Garden

by Samuel Reynolds Hole

A Shape of Water

by W. S. Merwin

The Garden

by Andrew Marvell

My Invisible Garden

by Anne Raver

Gardens of One Colour

by Vita Sackville-West

My Mother's Garden

by Paula Deitz

The Garden of Alcinous, from Homer's Odyssey, Book VII

translated by Alexander Pope

GARDENERS IN THE GARDEN

Help

by Eleanor Perényi

Gardeners

by Katherine Mansfield

On the Defiance of Gardeners

by Henry Mitchell

Days Are Different

by Geoffrey B. Charlesworth

What Is a Garden, Anyway?

by Abby Adams

Sunday in the Garden with Weeds

by Sara Stein

In Search of Plants

by Thomas C. Cooper

How the Garden Grows and Grows

by Henry Mitchell

The Secret of Planting a Garden

by Helen Dillon

Collectors

by Ken Druse

"Not a Place to Be Happy In"

by Elizabeth von Arnim

Down and Dirty

by Cynthia Kling

Gapers and Crouchers

by Mirabel Osler

The Unbehooved Gardener

by Julian Meade

from the Introduction to Onward and Upward in the Garden

by E. B. White

DESIGN IN THE GARDEN

In Search of Style

by Russell Page

from The Epistle to Burlington

by Alexander Pope

Plants Do Not a Garden Make

by Gertrude Jekyll

A Question of Design

by Beverley Nichols

Taste

by Geoffrey B. Charlesworth

Classical or Romantic?

by Stephen Lacey

A Gentle Plea for Chaos

by Mirabel Osler

Artful Disorder

by Vita Sackville-West

Hurrah for Vulgarity

by Christopher Lloyd

Don't Build a Water Garden

by Reginald Farrer

Italian Garden Magic

by Edith Wharton

SEASONS IN THE GARDEN

February

by Joseph Wood Krutch

The Onset of Spring

by Elizabeth Lawrence

The Month of May

by Richardson Wright

Rain After Drought

by Gertrude Jekyll

Summer

by Robert Dash

July

by Joe Eck and Wayne Winterrowd

The Arrival of Fall

by Lauren Springer

October

by Carol Bishop Hipps

A Fire by Ice

by Jamaica Kincaid

THE BOUNTY OF THE GARDEN

A Garden Song

by Austin Dobson

Childhood Roses

by M.F.K. Fisher

Into the Rose Garden

by Michael Pollan

Horse-Chestnut Trees and Roses

by James Schuyler

Thoughts on Thistles

by Robin Lane Fox

June 29–30

by Maurice Maeterlinck

Hydrangeas? Never!

by Allen Lacy

Flowers I Love

by Mary Russell Mitford

A Change of Plans

by Charles Kuralt

The Bean-Field

by Henry David Thoreau

The Day of the Living Dead

by Patricia Thorpe

GARDEN VARIETY

Cuttings (later)

by Theodore Roethke

Magenta the Maligned

by Louise Beebe Wilder

Scent and the Gardener

by Stephen Lacey

The Changing Rose, the Enduring Cabbage

by Katharine S. White

I Remember, I Remember

by Thalassa Cruso

The Feline Touch

by Beverley Nichols

A Mass of Sooty, Shapeless Slime

by Celia Thaxter

Dust to Dust: Undertakings in the Garden

by Patti Hagan

Time

by Susan Hill and Rory Stuart

Author Biographies

Acknowledgments

INTRODUCTION

It's amazing how much time one can spend in a garden doing nothing at all. I sometimes think, in fact, that the nicest part of gardening is walking around in a daze, idly deadheading the odd dahlia, wondering where on earth to squeeze in yet another impulse buy, debating whether to move the recalcitrant artemisia one more time, or daydreaming about where to put the pergola. Of course, gardening is time-consuming, repetitive, and, at times, quite discouraging. But precisely because making a garden means constantly making choices, it offers almost limitless possibilities for surprise and satisfaction.

The same is true for books on gardening. They offer all kinds of choices. And the best of them are those in which the writers are willing to share their own experiences as well as admitting to their occasional moments of failure. With disarming generosity, they invite us into their gardens, anguish with us over seemingly insurmountable problems, take us along on philosophical excursions, reveal strange enthusiasms, draw frequently on the past, and speculate on future plans. In other words, they are not just writers, they are practitioners.

A garden writer does not, of course, have to have produced a Sissinghurst, but there is no substitute for having spent two months coaxing a reluctant camellia into bloom. As readers, we don't demand encyclopedic knowledge and may yawn at didactic writing. However, we do look for the discernment that comes from hands-on experience and crave the opinions of those who still have traces of dirt on their hands. We don't at all object to partiality but prefer it braced with intelligence and wit. We love sensual details and quirky perspectives. Most of all, we enjoy a discursive tone and the kind of intuition that results from having "been there."

That authority is wonderfully epitomized by the following admonition, administered so gently and firmly by Vita Sackville-West to one of her more curmudgeonly readers:

May I assure the gentleman who writes to me (quite often) from a priory in Sussex that I am not the armchair, library-fireside gardener he evidently suspects, "never having performed any single act of gardening" myself, and that for the last forty years of my life I have broken my back, my finger-nails, and sometimes my heart, in the practical pursuit of my favorite occupation.

Curiously enough I've found that most people don't read garden books from cover to cover, even those of a writer as celebrated as Vita Sackville-West. Here is an author whose writing style is lively, sophisticated, at times engagingly diffident. And if this weren't enough, who has not heard of that extraordinary garden and that unusual life she led when not writing her columns or tending her garden? Yet, even her books are best read piecemeal—dipped into at random, a chapter at a time in no particular order, to be enjoyed, put aside, and come back to later.

This way of reading is not undisciplined, although I confess to having once thought it must reveal a character flaw in me, if not some undiagnosed learning disability. I occasionally used to make an effort to mend my ways, but it never made any difference. Then I discovered that others felt the same, that we had each found for ourselves the way garden books were meant to be read—a small discovery but liberating. In thinking more about this phenomenon, I've come to realize that since tastes and obsessions in one's own gardening life fluctuate from season to season, it stands to reason that hardly anyone wants to read everything a particular author has to say about his gardening experiences all at once. But, of course, when we find ourselves, without any warning, who knows why, absolutely smitten by hellebores (a plant genus we'd never paid much attention to before), we rush to pull down from the bookshelf our favorite books, those whose authors have taken on the roles of trusted friends and mentors. We must know what Eleanor Perényi thinks about these plants and there's a special kind of satisfaction in finding out the very spot where Gertrude Jekyll liked to have them in her garden.

Since nothing ever really gets finished in a garden and everything is always in a state of flux, it is usually the process itself that fascinates. For this reason, the best garden writing tends not to be the practical, how-to category of garden book but the work of writers who are meditative and non-prescriptive. Many garden books, in fact, consist of pieces written over a period of time. It is, therefore, a genre of writing particularly well-suited to being anthologized. An anthology becomes a way of extending and prolonging the "conversation" that runs through any good book of garden writing, allowing the reader to experience several different points of view, to pick up nuance, and even to see genuine disagreement about a topic.

This book began by way of an audio anthology I assembled called The Writer in the Garden. The inspiration for that venture came from once seeing a gardener wearing earphones while weeding. It made me think how pleasant it would be to listen to Henry Mitchell as I grappled with some of those less than thrilling garden chores, how invigorating to plant bulbs in the company of Allen Lacy or Louise Beebe Wilder, and what fun to drive off to the nursery in search of an all elusive Verbena bonariensis while at the same time receiving some practical advice from Elizabeth Lawrence.

I've now had the luxury of expanding the audio anthology into an actual book. The word luxury is not an exaggeration. In search of additional material, I've had the pleasure of going back to the work of many writers I love, as well as discovering new ones. Some of these authors are rightly considered classics in the field. Others are recognized writers but not known primarily for their garden writing. Still others, from both sides of the Atlantic, are newer writers whose work I am particularly pleased to be including in this book. What all of them have in common is a distinctive voice. It is this more than anything else that has guided my choices.

Hearing these voices and being part of the conversation that has gone on in my head for the last year has led to a recurring fantasy. I am invited to a party—held, of course, in a spectacular garden. There I get to meet all the writers whose work is represented in this book. First I come upon Michael Pollan and James Schuyler, who are intently discussing whether the more subtle charms of 'Souvenir de la Malmaison' can measure up to the flagrant sexuality of 'Madame Hardy'. Eleanor Perényi is deep in conversation with Russell Page. Stephen Lacey can be seen in the distance enthusiastically defending a somewhat unorthodox planting scheme to Christopher Lloyd, while Richardson Wright and Sara Stein are comparing notes on weeds. Geoffrey Charlesworth is showing off his latest horticultural find to an admiring Beverley Nichols, who has just finished recounting one of his cat's latest foibles to Gertrude Jekyll. She is charmed but must hurry over to have a quick word with Patti Hagan before having to leave. Katharine White, the most elegantly dressed woman present, is in search of Jamaica Kincaid, while E. B. White has bent over to finger the mulch around a particularly rare young viburnum. W. S. Merwin has been wanting to meet Mirabel Osler for years, and they are now inseparable. Robert Dash, done in by a day's work of transplanting four, or was it forty, huge flats of seedling leeks, graciously pours a drink for Thalassa Cruso, who is clearly amused by one of his outrageous stories. Then, all eyes turn to the gate, through which Edith Wharton is about to make an entrance. Conversation is hushed, but only for a moment.

Alas, like Eleanor Perényi's favorite gardener, this party never existed. But here they all are, this delicious group of garden writers, if not in person then at least between the covers of a single book. The original Greek meaning of the word anthology is a collection or gathering of flowers in bloom. How perfectly appropriate. What more is there to say other than please read on. Pick and peruse, haphazardly, of course. Dawdle and linger, taking as much time as you want, and put together a bouquet of your own making.

—J. G.

A TASTE FOR GARDENS

Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence. I believe that people entirely devoid of imagination never can be really good gardeners. To be content with the present, and not striving about the future, is fatal.

—ALICE MORSE EARLE, 1897

A Garden Like a Life

BY JANICE EMILY BOWERS

A garden, like a life, is composed of moments. I wish mine could always be as it is right now, this late afternoon at the end of March. Sunlight washes the upper branches of the mesquite tree. Orange cups of California poppy have closed for the day; white ones of evening primrose are about to open. Pink, white, lavender, purple, and cerise sweet peas quiver like butterflies tethered to a trellis. Wands of red-flowered penstemon bend under the probing of an Anna's hummingbird. Plump, black carpenter bees, shiny as patent leather shoes, steer toward the grapefruit tree, now a mass of stiff, white flowers. A breeze intermittently removes its fragrance, but between gusts the scent of my childhood drifts across the yard to me.

The first garden I remember, my paternal grandmother's, smelled like citrus blossoms, too. It seems that I can recall her garden in every detail until I try to grasp it. Then it fades into tantalizing shapes and colors and the hugeness of the spaces that a child sees. Mostly I remember row upon row of flowers, an immense expanse of blossoms it seemed then—dahlias, cosmos, roses, stocks, marigolds, marguerites, hollyhocks, phlox. I was afraid to walk among them because of the bees, and my heavy, slow-moving grandmother seemed a paragon of bravery as she stooped to pull weeds and cut deadheads. At the very back of the garden a row of sprawling blackberry vines exacted their tribute of blood in exchange for fruit. As I stood at the vines and looked back across the flowers and paths, the house seemed so far away I could conceivably get lost on the return trip.

Now I would love to be lost in such a garden. Mine is too small for that, though, so I lose myself in its moments instead. Seeing my garden as it is right now, I remember other moments at other times of year: the winter garden's tidy rows of broccoli, carrots, leeks, and beets; the summer garden's sprawling tomatoes and rambunctious melon vines. And I anticipate moments yet to come: when the first ripe tomato fills my mouth with the flavors of Italy and summertime, or when the mammoth sunflowers, now scrunched tightly like bunched paper bags, expand into upturned faces. Even though there's hardly a square centimeter of space left unplanted, I yearn to create as many moments as possible, to cram my garden to capacity or beyond, and I often stop by the nursery to thumb through the seed racks. Where in the world are you going to plant them? I ask myself every time my fingers close around a packet. Eventually, I escape with only one or two—golden zucchini for a fourth hill of squash, say, and purple beans for, well, someplace.

At the beginning, when my garden was new and thoughts of it agitated my days and dreams, I kept inviting friends to come and see my backyard paradise. They'd stroll the gravel paths, duly appreciative of the flowers and vegetables but never, it seemed to me, enthusiastic enough. Was this because my garden was actually rather dull? Or were they blind to its true beauty and real fascination? Finally, I realized that what makes my garden exciting is me. Living in it every day, participating minutely in each small event, I see with doubled and redoubled vision. Where friends notice a solitary hummingbird pricking the salvia flowers, I recall a season's worth of hummingbird battles. Where they see an ordinary mockingbird, I know a distinct individual whom I've studied as a forager, fighter, and performer. My friends, present in the garden only transiently, notice the surface prettiness, admire, and pass on to matters of more substance, while I see not merely the garden at this particular moment, but the garden as it has been at all other moments and as it will be in moments yet to come.

It astounds me still that I can succeed at gardening, as though the growing of food and flowers should be so arcane that only an alchemist could carry it off. "Of course, I won't be very good at gardening. My garden won't look nice. It won't produce well." Those ideas were firmly in place at the beginning, and it's startling to find they're not true.

Even though I've been a professional botanist for more than a decade, I never intended to have a garden. For years, in fact, I was content with my quixotic image as a botanist who couldn't grow plants, and when friends, hoping for a diagnosis, described their yellowing philodendrons or spotted ficus benjaminas, I would shrug apologetically and say, "I'm not that kind of botanist." Wild plants were my passion, and I took more interest in the weeds at the curb than in the bed of chrysanthemums three feet away. But wherever passion exists, the energy for transformation exists, too, and it was almost inevitable that I'd eventually become a gardener.

Or perhaps my garden represents less the imperatives of fate than the workings of mere chronology, which, like biology, can sometimes be destiny. As a friend of a friend ambiguously replied when asked if she gardened, "If you can call it that. Forty is about the age for that sort of thing, isn't it?" She was right. Forty is about the age for unexpected developments: extroverts turn introspective, introverts become sociable, and everyone, without regard to type, acquires gray hairs and philosophies of life. Many also acquire gardens.

If I close my eyes, I can remember what this space looked like before: a stubble of dead bermuda grass on parched earth, patches of weeds according to season, a sunburned hedge on one side of the yard, stumps of dead grapevine on the other. All it needed to complete the picture was a broken-down car on blocks. I was not unwilling for this state of affairs to continue indefinitely, and, one day, when without a word of preamble or explanation, my husband outlined a flower bed on the stubbled dirt, the main question in my mind was, "How in the world are we going to fill that enormous space?" A garden seemed as unlikely as a Tasmanian devil, and all my husband's grubbing out of moribund shrubbery and laying of drip-irrigation lines represented nothing more than the great masculine tradition of yard work. Certainly it held no potential interest for me. After all, I wasn't that kind of botanist.

But I couldn't very well sit indoors reading a book while he labored alone with shovel, wheelbarrow, hoe, and rake. Human courtesy (not to mention matrimonial harmony) demanded that I assist. Just as the throwing of a stick triggers a retriever's fetching instinct, so the sinking of a spade into dirt released some native instinct in me. By the time the bed was dug, the drip lines laid, the paths graveled, I had graduated from assistant to partner. My husband, who knows a chronological imperative when he sees one, stepped aside at that point, and by the time the earth was fertilized and the first rows planted, I had become both head gardener and chief assistant, too. And I stuck with it. That still amazes me. I stayed with my garden.

By all previous indications, I should have been a temporary gardener, one of those for whom gardening is nothing more than another way of filling time, like painting ceramic figurines or arranging artificial flowers. But we don't give up on the things we are meant to do, which is another way of saying that the passion we bring to our activities won't allow us to quit them. What made me stick with my garden was not so much the digging (although I loved the crumble of clods between my fingers) or the produce (although I valued every single tomato, pea, green bean, and cantaloupe) or even the multiplicity of living creatures drawn by the miniature world I'd half created, half evoked. The reason I stayed in gardening was all of these combined, especially their unfolding as unexpectedly as the twists and turns of a life.

When I was a child, I would lie in bed at night and imagine all the rooms of the house in place around me: the living room just behind my head, the coat closet behind my bookshelf, the hallway to my right, my sister's room beyond my toes: every space in its exact and somewhat mysterious relation to every other space, the walls opaque to the eye but penetrable by the imagination, the whole forming a three-dimensional blueprint that represented the known and the unknown, the security of home and the possibility of explorations beyond its familiar perimeter.

In much the same way I now like to imagine my garden in its place in the neighborhood, the city, the surrounding desert. The centermost of these concentric rings is my backyard, a rectangle some eighty feet long and half as wide, bounded on one side by an unkempt pyracantha hedge and a tall board fence, on the other by a chain-link fence loosely embroidered with vines. The far end terminates at a spreading mesquite tree that volunteered long ago in the weedy alley, and the near end stops at my back door. Beyond these boundaries lie other yards, unknown except for brief glimpses from the roof or through fences, yards where swimming pools or patrolling dogs take the place of gardens, where blue morning glories riot over sunflowers and bermuda grass clutches straggling tomato plants, where potted cacti fatten on a diet of occasional water and constant sun. One after another, separated by tall hedges or block walls or wooden fences, these yards and gardens proliferate across the valley floor, each set into the grid of city streets and drainage channels, each occupying its own inviolate space yet joined by an underground network of pipes and an overhead web of wires, spilling at last onto the ragged margins of the desert. Here, where even bermuda grass hesitates and none of the cacti are in pots, we realize the utter artificiality of all that lies inside.

You'd think we could be satisfied with the desert's own peculiar beauty and abundance, especially in the rare springs when winter rains start early and countless wildflowers soften the angular slopes. Then the desert is a garden in itself. Even in the hottest, driest months, when wildflowers are a memory or a wish and an outdoor stroll is more penance than pleasure, the desert still looks something like a garden. On plains, the sparsely leaved creosote bushes space themselves as precisely as topiary in the great gardens at Versailles, and on foothills, the twiggy canopies of paloverde trees provide massed greenery in the distance. Cacti, placed just so about the landscape, could be garden statuary, especially the magnificent saguaros that poke well above the trees. A variety of indistinguishable gray shrubs would be suitable, if properly trimmed, to edge sidewalks and flower beds.

But evidently the desert itself is not garden enough. Bred to artificial climates and artificial landscapes, we want clearer distinctions and firmer boundaries for our lives.

The native vegetation here survives on ten or eleven inches of rainfall a year, part in winter, the rest in summer. Some years it makes do with much less. Then, even the saguaros, which normally contain up to a ton of water, suffer visibly as their skin shrivels between the vertical ribs until they look like half-starved dogs. We city gardeners take whatever water nature provides and add to it some thirty inches more, water withdrawn from ancient aquifers formed during wetter times. At two cents a cubic foot, water is generally the most expensive component of our gardens, and we use it as wisely as possible, even while admitting that the wisest choice would be not to use it all.

We compromise by disassembling the conventional garden into its components, tucking the parts wherever they fit: a narrow bed along the fence might hold three melon vines, a planter under the bedroom window could be an asparagus bed, the unused strip beside the house should be fine for tomatoes, and almost any place will do for the two or three eggplant bushes that more than satisfy the needs of most households. Even the lushest desert gardens show some space of bare ground since a continuous cover of green is morally indefensible as well as economically impractical.

In this way, the desert defines, determines, and delimits. The gardens that bloom so beautifully in our minds, the ones where zinnias never die of wilt and summer days are never so hot that delicate leaves turn crisp and brown, these gardens are the Platonic ideal. The gardens we're actually stuck with, the ones where green beans drop before they're the size of matchsticks, corn plants topple in thunderstorms, and summer balsam germinates but never blooms, these gardens correspond to real life. This is the garden I have made, the garden where I must live. Its virtues are my own; its faults and limitations are mine, too. It exists at my forbearance, and without my constant attention, it will die—perish all the quicker because I garden in the desert, and if a garden is an expression of personality, it is just as much an expression of place.

—from A Full Life in a Small Place, 1993

The Purpose of a Garden

BY SAMUEL REYNOLDS HOLE

I asked a schoolboy, in the sweet summertide, "what he thought a garden was for?" and he said, Strawberries