Winning Your Audience
Move and Motivate Like Reagan and Trump
Reagan White House official James Rosebush creates and presents 25 Reagan Rules for becoming a great communicator, each one explored in its own chapter in this book.Read More
Not only will he present the rules, but he will add anecdotes from Reagan about how these rules worked for him, on the road and in the White House itself. The rules include:
Be authentic.
Know yourself.
Practice and rehearse…and then do it again.
Place your product or message in a global context.
The Reagan speech template: Question, Inform, Inspire, Ask.
Don’t care what your mother thinks of you.
Master subconscious inhibitors.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
This book fills an important space in the Reagan literature. It gives readers an exciting understanding of the pace and texture of life in that dynamic President's White House.—George F. Will, Syndicated Columnist
This up-close, personal account by a real White House insider gives us the best insight yet into who Ronald Reagan really was and what made him tick.—Bob Schieffer, CBS News
Rosebush understands Reagan-what motivated him and what made him great. We need a whole lot more of Reagan's powerful moral courage and Jim Rosebush has shared what the President revealed to him on this subject during the years he worked in the White House. A must-read for anyone who loves Reagan and wants to understand him better. A blueprint for our current and future leaders. They could learn a lot from this book.—Larry Kudlow, CNBC Senior Contributor, Radio Host of the nationally syndicated Larry Kudlow Show
This book leaves no doubt that Ronald Reagan was the most consequential President of the second half of the twentieth century. He was my model as Mayor of New York. The book should be required reading for all presidential candidates and voters.—Rudolph W. Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, and Associate Attorney General and U.S. Attorney appointed by President Ronald Reagan