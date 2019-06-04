Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Winning Your Audience
Move and Motivate Like Reagan and Trump
Reagan White House official James Rosebush creates and presents 25 Reagan Rules for becoming a great communicator, each one explored in its own chapter in this book.Read More
Not only will he present the rules, but he will add anecdotes from Reagan about how these rules worked for him, on the road and in the White House itself. The rules include:
Be authentic.
Know yourself.
Practice and rehearse…and then do it again.
Place your product or message in a global context.
The Reagan speech template: Question, Inform, Inspire, Ask.
Don’t care what your mother thinks of you.
Master subconscious inhibitors.
