Winning Your Audience

Winning Your Audience

Move and Motivate Like Reagan and Trump

by

Reagan White House official James Rosebush creates and presents 25 Reagan Rules for becoming a great communicator, each one explored in its own chapter in this book.

Not only will he present the rules, but he will add anecdotes from Reagan about how these rules worked for him, on the road and in the White House itself. The rules include:

Be authentic.
Know yourself.
Practice and rehearse…and then do it again.
Place your product or message in a global context.
The Reagan speech template: Question, Inform, Inspire, Ask.
Don’t care what your mother thinks of you.
Master subconscious inhibitors.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Political Ideologies

On Sale: February 18th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781546085959

Center Street Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews