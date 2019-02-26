Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Witch & Wizard

Booktrack Edition

by

Read by

Witch & Wizard: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

When a dystopian government controls every aspect of society, siblings Wisty and Whit Allgood may be the world’s only hope in this magical beginning of James Patterson’s Witch & Wizard series.

Everything is about to change. The government has seized control of every aspect of society, and this is the astonishing story of Wisty and Whit Allgood, a sister and brother who were torn from their family in the middle of the night, slammed into prison, and accused of being a witch and a wizard. Thousands of young people have been kidnapped; some have been accused; many others remain missing. Their fate is unknown, and the worst is feared-for the ruling regime will stop at nothing to suppress life and liberty, music and books, art and magic . . . and the pursuit of being a normal teenager.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: March 12th 2019

Price: $14.98 / $19.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549150623

Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

Praise

Praise for Witch & Wizard:

#1 New York Times Bestseller
"Young Patterson fans will be thrilled to jump into this new adventure."—VOYA
"A fast, exciting fantasy adventure ... with wall-to-wall thrills and spills ... page-turning suspense, pace and invention, street smart irony and upbeat humour."—Books for Keeps
Raves for the MAXIMUM RIDE series:

#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
ALA Quick Pick
KLIATT Editor's Choice
VOYA Editor's Choice
Book Sense Children's Pick
An American Library Association 2005 "Teens Top Ten" pick
Witch & Wizard