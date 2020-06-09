Walk in My Combat Boots

“We all need to serve something bigger than ourselves.”





Men and women from all branches of the U.S. military — Army, Navy Air Force, Marine Corps — share the moments of their service that matter most.





From armor technicians and tank commanders to truck drivers, from combat medics and flight nurses to psychological operatives, each and every one of these heroes embodies the warrior spirit.





Whether they’re jumping out of planes, being shot at on the ground, or feeling like they might never get back home they share a dedication and a purpose. “When the fear shows up,” explains a Marine Corps rifleman, “I tell myself I can do it–I will do it. And I do.”



















