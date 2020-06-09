Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Walk in My Combat Boots

Walk in My Combat Boots

True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors

by

With

“We all need to serve something bigger than ourselves.”

Men and women from all branches of the U.S. military — Army, Navy Air Force, Marine Corps — share the moments of their service that matter most.

From armor technicians and tank commanders to truck drivers, from combat medics and flight nurses to psychological operatives, each and every one of these heroes embodies the warrior spirit.

Whether they’re jumping out of planes, being shot at on the ground, or feeling like they might never get back home they share a dedication and a purpose. “When the fear shows up,” explains a Marine Corps rifleman, “I tell myself I can do it–I will do it. And I do.”








Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Military

On Sale: February 8th 2021

Price: $29 / $37 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9780316429092

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews