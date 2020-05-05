Till Murder Do Us Part





TIL MURDER DO US PART: Kathi Spiars can’t believe she’s found such a good man to marry as Stephen Marcum. Twelve years later, she starts to suspect that he isn’t who he says he is. As she digs into his past, she doesn’t realize that learning the truth will lead to a lifetime of fear and hiding.





TRUE CRIME #2: 1991. Brandi McClain, a young beautiful teenager, moves to Tucson, Arizona. Brandi quickly meets her new best friend and her new boyfriend. But her perfect life is about to turn on its head. In San Diego, CA, an investigator, Terry Jensen, hunts for a missing girl. It’s a case that seems to be plagued by dead ends. But once the truth emerges, it’s more haunting than he could have imagined.