The River Murders

Sometimes figuring out the truth means going to the point of no return. For Mitchum, returning isn’t something he concerns himself with.





HIDDEN: After being rejected from the Navy SEALs, Mitchum becomes his small town’s unofficial private eye. But his investigation skills are put to the test when he must find his missing teenage cousin–and uncovers a government conspiracy in the process.





MALICIOUS: Mitchum is back. His brother’s been charged with murder. Nathaniel swears he didn’t kill anyone, but word on the street is that he was involved with the victim’s wife. Now, Navy SEAL dropout Mitchum will break every rule to expose the truth–even if it destroys the people he loves.





UNTITLED NEW MITCHUM NOVEL: description to come

