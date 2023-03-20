Orders over $45 ship FREE

The House of Wolves
The House of Wolves

by James Patterson

by Mike Lupica

Hardcover
On Sale

Mar 20, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316404297

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

The murder of a billionaire patriarch triggers a bloody battle for control of his empire. For fans of Succession, Yellowstone—and #1 bestselling duo James Patterson and Mike Lupica.

Joe Wolf applies a cutthroat determination to his life’s work, from to building a California business empire to parenting three sons and a daughter. Kill or be killed. So when the patriarch takes a deadly cruise on San Francisco Bay, Joe Wolf’s bloodline becomes SFPD’s lifeline. 
 
Detective Ben Cantor trails the “pack of wolves” as the siblings vie for control of their legacy of power and assets. All four have the means and the motive to commit murder, but only one of them is most like Joe Wolf. Only one of them earned their father’s love.
 
Lurking in the shadows is the real alpha wolf. That creature survives on instinct. And desire. To kill all the wolves dead.  

