The House of Wolves
The House of Wolves

Bolder Than Yellowstone or Succession, Patterson and Lupica's Power-Family Thriller Is Not To Be Missed

by James Patterson

by Mike Lupica

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538710807

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

Instant New York Times Bestseller! 

James Patterson and Mike Lupica are the thriller dream team! Jenny Wolf’s murdered father leaves her in charge of a billion-dollar empire—and a family more ruthless than Succession's Roys and Yellowstone’s Duttons.
 
The Wolfs, the most powerful family in California, have a new head–thirty-six-year-old former high school teacher Jenny Wolf. 

That means Jenny now runs the prestigious San Francisco Tribune.

She also controls the legendary pro football team, the Wolves.

And she has a murdered father to avenge—if she can survive the killers all around her.

An unforgettable family drama by two writers at the top of their craft.


 

