Praise
Praise for the Crazy House series:
New York Times bestsellers!
An IndieBound bestseller!
"Action-packed fight scenes, flickers of romance, and Patterson's signature speedy chapters should satisfy teens who like their suspense served with a side of political revolt."—Booklist
"The compelling plight of the sisters...in the prison setting is gripping stuff."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A welcome reveal sets the story in a promising direction for future volumes. This title will be in high demand."—School Library Journal
The Fall of Crazy House
The best dystopian series since The Hunger Games just got better.
Escape is just the beginning.
Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they’re trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing–not even the all-powerful United regime.
Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government and freeing the people of the former United States. But to win this war, will the girls have to become the very thing they hate?
In this gripping sequel to James Patterson’s YA blockbuster Crazy House, the world is about to get even crazier.
An instant New York Times bestseller!