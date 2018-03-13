Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Praise for the Crazy House series:

New York Times bestsellers!
An IndieBound bestseller!
"Action-packed fight scenes, flickers of romance, and Patterson's signature speedy chapters should satisfy teens who like their suspense served with a side of political revolt."—Booklist
"The compelling plight of the sisters...in the prison setting is gripping stuff."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A welcome reveal sets the story in a promising direction for future volumes. This title will be in high demand."—School Library Journal
Crazy House

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

The Fall of Crazy House

The Fall of Crazy House

by

by

The best dystopian series since The Hunger Games just got better.

Escape is just the beginning.

Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they’re trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing–not even the all-powerful United regime.

Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government and freeing the people of the former United States. But to win this war, will the girls have to become the very thing they hate?

In this gripping sequel to James Patterson’s YA blockbuster Crazy House, the world is about to get even crazier.

An instant New York Times bestseller!

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Dystopian

On Sale: April 8th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9780316515009

