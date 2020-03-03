Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Fall of Crazy House

by

The best series since The Hunger Games just got better: Escape is just the beginning in this dystopian story of two fearless sisters who must defeat a powerful regime — or risk becoming what they despise.

Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they’re trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing — not even the all-powerful United regime. Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government and freeing the people of the former United States. But to win this war, will the girls have to become the very thing they hate?

In this gripping sequel to James Patterson’s New York Times bestselling YA blockbuster Crazy House, the world is about to get even crazier.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Dystopian

On Sale: November 3rd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781538731581

Praise for the Crazy House series:

New York Times bestsellers!
An IndieBound bestseller!
"Action-packed fight scenes, flickers of romance, and Patterson's signature speedy chapters should satisfy teens who like their suspense served with a side of political revolt."—Booklist
"The compelling plight of the sisters...in the prison setting is gripping stuff."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A welcome reveal sets the story in a promising direction for future volumes. This title will be in high demand."—School Library Journal
