The Defense Lawyer

Bronx-native Bernard Slotnick's mantra was that everyone deserved a good defense.

And he was the best defender out there.



A bold strategist in the courtroom, and a doting husband and father of four at home, "Liberty's Last Champion" proudly stood up for the unpopular and the controversial, including: — John Gotti, head of the Gambino crime family — Joe Colombo Sr., inspiration for The Godfather

— Rabbi Meir Kahane, founder of the Jewish Defense League — Bernhard Goetz, the subway shooter

Known for his sharp mind (and his sharp suits), Slotnick — anointed the best criminal lawyer in the United States by The American Lawyer — had a remarkable legal career capped by an extraordinary twelve-year winning streak. Known for his sharp mind (and his sharp suits), Slotnick — anointed the best criminal lawyer in the United States by— had a remarkable legal career capped by an extraordinary twelve-year winning streak.



From negotiating Melania Trump's pre-nup to representing the Dapper Don, from defending the Subway Vigilante to mediating Bette Midler's bathhouse contract, Slotnick's unparalleled acumen defined a profession, a city — and an era.