The Defense Lawyer
The Defense Lawyer

by James Patterson

by Benjamin Wallace

Mass Market
On Sale

Nov 28, 2023

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538703632

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Lawyers & Judges

Description

For more than a decade, criminal lawyer Barry Slotnick never lost a case, no matter how notorious or dangerous his clients—because everyone deserves the best defense.

Known for his sharp mind, sharp suits, and bold courtroom strategies, Bronx-native Barry Slotnick is known as the best criminal lawyer in the US.
 
He calls himself “Liberty’s Last Champion.”
 
Slotnick mediates Bette Midler’s bathhouse contract and represents John Gotti, “The Dapper Don.” He defends “Subway Shooter” Bernie Goetz and negotiates future First Lady Melania Trump’s pre-nup.
 
His unparalleled legal brilliance defines a profession, a city—and an era.

