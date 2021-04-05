The Defense Lawyer
The Defense Lawyer

by

by

The astonishing true story of the most successful defense attorney ever—told with suspense that tops James Patterson's #1 nonfiction bestseller Filthy Rich.
 
Bronx-native Bernard Slotnick's mantra was that everyone deserved a good defense.
 
And he was the best defender out there.

A bold strategist in the courtroom, and a doting husband and father of four at home, "Liberty's Last Champion" proudly stood up for the unpopular and the controversial, including:
 
— John Gotti, head of the Gambino crime family
— Joe Colombo Sr., inspiration for The Godfather
— Rabbi Meir Kahane, founder of the Jewish Defense League
— Bernhard Goetz, the subway shooter

Known for his sharp mind (and his sharp suits), Slotnick — anointed the best criminal lawyer in the United States by The American Lawyer — had a remarkable legal career capped by an extraordinary twelve-year winning streak.

From negotiating Melania Trump's pre-nup to representing the Dapper Don, from defending the Subway Vigilante to mediating Bette Midler's bathhouse contract, Slotnick's unparalleled acumen defined a profession, a city — and an era.
 

