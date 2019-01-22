As seen on Discovery’s Murder is Forever TV series: In these two true crime thrillers, a reluctant hitman and a cheating husband fight for their lives . . . and a single mother exacts her revenge.





In Murder, Interrupted, rich, cheating financier Frank Howard wants his wife dead, and he’s willing to pay Billie Earl Johnson whatever it takes: $750,000, to be exact. When his bullet misses the mark, Billie Earl and Frank will turn on each other in a fight for their lives . . .





Mother of All Murders is the story of local celebrity Dee Dee Blancharde. Television reports praise her as a single mother who tirelessly cares for her wheelchair-bound, chronically ill daughter. But when the teenaged Gypsy Rose realizes she isn’t actually sick and Dee Dee has lied all these years, Gypsy Rose exacts her revenge . . .