



Hawk doesn’t know her real name. She doesn’t know who her family was, or where they went. The only thing she remembers is that she was told to stay on that street corner until they came back for her, for as long as it takes.





That was thirteen years ago.





The day that she finally gives up is the moment that her life changes forever. Because the promise becomes reality: someone is coming for her. But it’s not a rescue. It’s an execution.



