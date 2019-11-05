Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hawk
A story for a new generation of Maximum Ride fans! Max’s 17 year old daughter Hawk is growing up hard and fast in gritty, post-apocalyptic New York City. She stays under the radar to survive…until a destiny that’s perilously close to her mother’s forces her to take flight.Read More
Hawk doesn’t know her real name. She doesn’t know who her family was, or where they went. The only thing she remembers is that she was told to stay on that street corner until they came back for her, for as long as it takes.
That was thirteen years ago.
The day that she finally gives up is the moment that her life changes forever. Because the promise becomes reality: someone is coming for her. But it’s not a rescue. It’s an execution.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Raves for the blockbuster MAXIMUM RIDE series:
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX