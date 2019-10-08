



Jeffrey Epstein rose from humble origins into the New York City and Palm Beach elite. A college dropout with an instinct for numbers — and for people — Epstein amassed his wealth through a combination of access and skill. But even after he had it all, Epstein wanted more. That unceasing desire — and especially a taste for underage girls –resulted in sexual-abuse charges, to which he pleaded guilty and received a shockingly lenient sentence.





Included here are police interviews with girls who have alleged sexual abuse by Epstein, details of the investigation against him, and a new introduction with up-to-the-minute developments on the case, including Epstein’s death by suicide.





An explosive true story from the world’s most popular thriller writer, FILTHY RICH is a riveting tale of wealth, power, and the easy price of justice for America’s wealthiest citizens.















