Filthy Rich

The Jeffrey Epstein Story

by

With

Soon to be a Netflix documentary series. Get the full shocking story about billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in this #1 New York Times bestselling and definitive book, now updated with the latest headline-making news and new photos.

Jeffrey Epstein rose from humble origins into the New York City and Palm Beach elite. A college dropout with an instinct for numbers — and for people — Epstein amassed his wealth through a combination of access and skill. But even after he had it all, Epstein wanted more. That unceasing desire — and especially a taste for underage girls –resulted in sexual-abuse charges, to which he pleaded guilty and received a shockingly lenient sentence.

Included here are police interviews with girls who have alleged sexual abuse by Epstein, details of the investigation against him, and a new introduction with up-to-the-minute developments on the case, including Epstein’s death by suicide.

An explosive true story from the world’s most popular thriller writer, FILTHY RICH is a riveting tale of wealth, power, and the easy price of justice for America’s wealthiest citizens.




Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / White Collar Crime

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538718643

Edition: Media Tie-In

"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades."Lee Child
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."—Jeffrey Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."—Ian Rankin
