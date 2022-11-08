Circle of Death

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

It's The Shadow vs. the end of the world. Nothing more, nothing less.



In the year 2088, the doomsday clock inches towards midnight.



The Command, synonymously the World Destroyer, is on the loose. Not even Lamont Cranston, the Shadow's alter ego, knows who he is, but the clock is ticking as people around the world drop dead by the day, with the attack at the World's Fair the most sinister yet. It's up The Shadow and his band of allies to stop the end of the world..



