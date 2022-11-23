Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Circle of Death
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Circle of Death

by James Patterson

by Brian Sitts

Regular Price $40

Regular Price $50 CAD

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Large Print Trade Paperback
Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $40

Regular Price $50 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

On Sale

Jul 3, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668629406

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

It's The Shadow vs. the end of the world.  Nothing more, nothing less.  

In the year 2088, the doomsday clock inches towards midnight. 

The Command, synonymously the World Destroyer, is on the loose. Not even Lamont Cranston, the Shadow's alter ego, knows who he is, but the clock is ticking as people around the world drop dead by the day, with the attack at the World's Fair the most sinister yet. It's up The Shadow and his band of allies to stop the end of the world..    

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less