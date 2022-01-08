He’s America’s most brilliant President ever. He’s also a psychopath. If special agent Liam Grey can't bring him down in the next twenty-four hours, America is doomed.



Keegan Barrett’s strides through the corridors of power have never faltered. The former Army general, Secretary of Defense, CIA Director, and two-term Congressman is now a first-term president whose power is approaching absolute.



The president has personally recruited two CIA operatives—You have the perfect backgrounds and history of heartbreak to do what must be done—to accomplish the single goal that has eluded him. Revenge.



To execute Barrett’s orders is to defy their sworn duties: to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and to keep confidential—forever—their work within the Central Intelligence Agency.



To combat clandestine corruption, they’ll need to be precise, quick, and most of all, eyes open for what happens next. Blowback. Blowback like no one can imagine.