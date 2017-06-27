Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Manifesto For A New Medicine
Your Guide To Healing Partnerships And The Wise Use Of Alternative Therapies
For the last twenty-five years, Dr. James Gordon has pioneered an approach to healing that synthesizes the best of modern scientific medicine with the best of the alternative techniques. Here he leads us step by step through convincing and absorbing case studies of the successful use of these alternatives, presenting clearly and simply the scientific basis for them. He also shows us how each of us can incorporate alternative therapies as an integral part of our health care and our daily lives.
Trade Paperback
