Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

James Gordon

James S. Gordon, M.D., author of Manifesto for a New Medicine, is the Chairman of the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy. A clinical professor of medicine at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, he is also director of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington, D.C., and creator of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Conference.
Read More Arrow Icon