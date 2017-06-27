Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James Gordon
James S. Gordon, M.D., author of Manifesto for a New Medicine, is the Chairman of the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy. A clinical professor of medicine at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, he is also director of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington, D.C., and creator of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Conference.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Comprehensive Cancer Care
"This book represents truly pioneering work. It brings much needed information about the best of new cancer treatments to those who need it most and…
Manifesto For A New Medicine
For the last twenty-five years, Dr. James Gordon has pioneered an approach to healing that synthesizes the best of modern scientific medicine with the best…